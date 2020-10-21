Notorious B.I.G.’s Unreleased Freestyle Becomes a Pepsi Advertisement

The Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous canon has a new addition: a 23-year-old freestyle that sang the praises of Pepsi that has been reworked into an commercial by the soda big itself.

To have fun the late Brooklyn rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame on Nov. 7, the soda model labored with Biggie’s collaborators Cey Adams and DJ Enuff to remaster the unreleased monitor, which simply so occurred to characteristic Pepsi as the primary focus.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it always / One thing ’bout the style feels nice, much less filling / Inform ’em Biggie stated drink all of it, don’t take a look at me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / Whether it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty,” B.I.G. raps on the monitor.

The freestyle initially aired throughout a 1997 interview on radio station HOT97 with DJ Enuff. Together with the remastered monitor, Pepsi employed Antnamation to create a quick video, which incorporates a slew of references to Brooklyn’s Mattress-Stuy neighborhood, the place Biggie was born and raised. A gaggle of animated figures may be seen gathering within the streets of Brooklyn, listening to a boombox, break-dancing and naturally, consuming ice-cold Pepsi.

B.I.G.’s posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame makes him solely the second solo hip-hop artist to be given the respect. Different artists being inducted throughout this yr’s digital ceremony embrace Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and T-Rex. They had been voted into the celebrated corridor by a group of over 1,000 artists, business professionals, music historians and a fan vote that counts for a single poll.

Hearken to the freestyle and watch the animated clip under.