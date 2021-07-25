Notre Dame’s Lee Kiefer Credit Her Circle of relatives For Profitable Display Gold…

Notre Dame has seven Heisman Trophy winners. It gained’t be lengthy prior to it has that many gold display medals.



The 3rd got here on Sunday on the Tokyo Olympics, the place Lee Kiefer defeated protecting champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 within the girls’s foil ultimate.

Kiefer ripped off her masks after the remaining level, exclaiming, “Oh my God!”

Mariel Zagunis, additionally a graduate of Notre Dame, is the one different American fencer to have earned gold, successful the ladies’s saber occasions in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

Kiefer’s gold is the primary in Tokyo from an athlete with a connection to Indiana. Indiana Olympians gained 19 medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Kiefer, 27, a four-time NCAA champion and three-time Olympian, is a clinical pupil on the College of Kentucky. Her husband, Gerek Meinhardt, gained group bronze in foil in 2016. Notre Dame inaugurated the 2018 Lee Kiefer/Gerek Meinhardt Award to honor a fencer who selflessly and humbly devotes time to coaching.

Kiefer is so small – 5-4,110 kilos – that it may be tough to spot her recreation within the Olympic Village.

Marathon runner? Gymnast? helmsman?

“Other folks more than likely simply suppose I’m a visitor,” she as soon as stated.

She took horseback driving and piano classes prior to devoting herself to fencing. All the way through the pandemic, she educated on a fencing she helped construct in her oldsters’ basement.

She positioned 5th in foil in 2012 and tenth in 2016. Already 10 years in the past, her bronze made her the second one American feminine fencer to win a medal on the International Senior Championships.

“It’s such an unbelievable feeling that I proportion with my trainer, I proportion with my husband, with my circle of relatives, simply with everybody who was once part of this,” Kiefer stated. “I want I may just chop it up into little items and hand it out to everybody I like.”

Fencing has her circle of relatives in its grip.

Her father, Steve, was once a fencing captain at Duke. Her older sister, Alex, was once an NCAA champion at Harvard. Her more youthful brother, Axel, has competed within the junior worlds. Kiefer stated she was once impressed by means of her father.

“Earlier than I left my dad wrote me a card and he stated we’ve been in this commute. We attempted our very best and our pot of gold has been crammed at all times as we went alongside and simply being this is the icing at the cake nice,” she stated.

“I simply really feel such a lot love and I’ve such a lot to present again to everybody. My dad driven me from the beginning. We all the time ran into our heads as a result of we’re each so aggressive and insist excellence, however right here we’re. Thanks, father.”

Deriglazova, 31, gained international titles in foil in 2019, 2017 and 2015. She gained a group silver in foil on the 2012 Olympics.

She was once inconsolable after that.

“However from the start I made some errors, so I began to lose, she began to win and at that second I didn’t have that a lot self belief,” stated the Russian. “I began making extra errors, to be quicker, after I didn’t need to. I believe I’ve misplaced a possibility.”

Kiefer was once 5-0 on Sunday.

She gained 15-4 in opposition to Singaporean Arnita Berthier (additionally a Notre Dame fencer); 15-13 on Canada’s Eleanor Harvey, 15-11 on Japan’s Yuka Ueno; 15-6 over the Russian Larisa Korobeynikova (RUS); 15-13 about Deriglazova.

Kiefer’s mom, Teresa, is from the Philippines. The fencer is amongst a roster of distinguished Filipino-American athletes, together with baseball pitcher Tim Lincecum, football gamers Tedy Bruschi and Roman Gabriel, basketball participant Nate Robinson, determine skater Tai Babilonia, gymnast Kyla Ross and bike owner Coryn Rivera.

