Nottingham Forest won the Premier League again after 23 years

It was a historic day. An unforgettable day for Nottingham Forest. Is that the team led by Steve Cooper was imposed as local by 1 a 0 in front of West Ham and celebrated a victory again after 23 years in the Premier League. In the match corresponding to the second week of the maximum British competition, the host won the victory thanks to the opportunism of Taiwo Awoniyi and the remarkable saves of Dean Henderson.

The Nigerian goal was curious. Hilly. It is that the striker tripped over the ball that ended inside the arc defended by the Pole Lukasz Fabianskiand the party was installed in the mythical stadium that bears the name of The City Ground.

In addition, there were moments of tension and concern, given that the referee Robert Jones sanctioned a penalty in the complement in favor of the cast led by David Moyes by a clear hand inside the Scotsman’s box Scott McKenna. From the twelve steps Declan Rice missed the opportunity to equalize, since he could not with the resistance of Dean Henderson, who was decisive with his saves to sustain the local happiness.

On the next date, the Nottingham Forest will face away against EvertonMeanwhile he West Ham will receive Brighton and Hove. With this result, the host added his first 3 points in the English competition and is in tenth place. Instead, the visit accumulated its second consecutive fall and penalty in penultimate place in the tournament.

Yesterday he Aston Villawith a goal from the Argentine Emiliano Buendia and a very good goalkeeper performance Emiliano “Drawing” Martinezbeat the Everton 2-1 in the duel that was played in the Villa Park de Birmingham.

FORMATIONS

Nottingham Forest: Dean Henderson; Joe Worrall, Moussa Niakhaté y Scott Mckenna; Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Lewis OBrien, Harry Toffolo y Jesse Lingard; Brennan Johnson y Taiwo Awoniyi.

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Benjamin Johnson and Aaron Cresswell; Thomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Saïd Benrahma and Michail Antonio

Estadio: The City Ground

Referee: Robert Jones

