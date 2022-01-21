Novak Djokovic analyzes a millionaire lawsuit against Australia after being deported

Novak Djokovic was prevented from defending his champion crown in Australia (Reuters)

The scandal of Novak Djokovic in Australia It does not seem to have ended with the deportation of the tennis player who spent much of his week on the island isolated in an immigrant hotel. Now, some portals anticipate that the athlete is considering the possibility of initiating legal action against the state of the oceanic country for the experience he had to live there.

The number 1 of the ranking ATP which was first delayed for several hours at the airport in Melbourne, then held in a special building for refugees, later released by a judge’s decision, and finally deported by order of the Ministry of Immigration, decision endorsed by the Justice, analyzes a lawsuit to receive financial compensation for all that happened to him added to the impossibility of playing the Australian Open.

“It is well known that Novak and his family feel that he was treated poorly in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne. His mother revealed that he was full of fleas and worms. They kept him as a virtual prisoner,” said a source close to Djokovic to the British newspaper The Sun. For that reason, the 34-year-old athlete would now go for a lawsuit as his next step.

It is worth remembering that the Australian Open gives the champion an amount close to $3.1 million. The Serbian, number 1 in the ranking ATP and nine times winner of this Grand Slam, was the highest candidate to keep the trophy, so the British site assures that, if it initiates legal action, the least it will demand will be a similar figure.

In turn, according to local law, Djokovic faces a three-year ban on returning to the country, except under certain exceptions, which may include “compelling circumstances affecting Australia’s interests.” So the figure you claim could be even higher.

The tennis player traveled on January 5 to Melbourne with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, having recently been infected with COVID-19, although upon arrival the Immigration authorities canceled his visa and detained him until his release on Monday the 10th by court order, considering that he had not been treated fairly. Finally, on Saturday he was deported by decision of the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, who alleged that the Serb represented a “threat to health and public order” since his presence could fuel “anti-vaccine sentiment.”

After hearing the news, Djokovic He issued a letter in which he asked for some time to “rest and recover” before making further comments, noting that he “respects” the decision of the Australian justice after “cooperating” with the authorities. “Unfortunately during the last few weeks the focus (of interest) has been me and I hope that (now) we can focus on the sport and the tournament that I love,” he said, wishing the participants luck and thanking his family and followers for their support. .

