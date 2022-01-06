Novak Djokovic appealed his expulsion from Australia and was accommodated in a refugee hotel until Monday

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic hopes to resolve the conflict to participate in the Australian Open (EFE)

After the number one in world tennis, Novak Djokovic, appeal your deportation from AustraliaAs a result of the border authorities revoking his visa for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, the Government of that country reported that the athlete will not be expelled immediately.

After the Serb appealed his expulsion from the country, State attorney Christopher Tran assured that Australia does not plan to proceed with the expulsion before that hearing, scheduled for Monday, to take place.

Meanwhile, the tennis player is in the Park Hotel de Melbourne, an establishment rated as “infamous”, since it houses the detainees who were transferred to Australia from Manus Island and Naur. 32 still remain in the establishment which has been turned into a kind of detention center and was used as a quarantine hotel in 2020.

It is worth noting that in October of last year there was an outbreak of coronavirus within the establishment when 22 of the refugees tested positive.

On the outskirts of the enclosure a nucleus of people gathered that supports Nole and supporters of non-vaccination.

The 34-year-old tennis player had processed the exemption that allowed him to play the Australian Open without being vaccinated, however there was a problem with your visa for which you could not step on the territory of the oceanic country. The Victoria state government reported that it had rejected an application to sponsor his visa hours before he landed in Melbourne at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

For this reason, as soon as he got off the plane, the Serbian was escorted by Border Force agents to an isolated room where he was interrogated for several hours without access to his cell phone. Meanwhile, her team waited for everything to be resolved on the other side of the door, escorted by two officers.

The plane that carried the Serbian, number 1 in the ATP ranking, landed at Tullamarine International Airport in Melbourne, Victoria, but the athlete was not authorized to cross the borders of Migrations.

“The Australian Border Force (ABF) will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border comply with our entry laws and requirements. The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic did not provide adequate evidence to meet Australia entry requirements and his visa was subsequently canceled. Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa upon entry or who have canceled their visa will be detained and expelled from Australia, ”the agency said in a statement.

“Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders”, declared for his part the prime minister Scott Morrison.

“Nobody is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been essential for Australia to have one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we continue to be vigilant, “added the official, who had warned that if the evidence presented by the tennis player was insufficient, ”You will not be treated differently from others and you will be on the next plane back home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. “

Of being finally deported, The Serbian tennis player would be left without the possibility of playing, as of January 17, the Australian Open, where he was looking for his tenth title and break the record of 20 Grand Slams that he now shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The controversy arose from the Serbian athlete’s reluctance to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In fact, in April 2020, when it was debated that the vaccine could be mandatory to resume tournaments after lockdown, Djokovic said: “Personally, I am not provaccine, I would not want someone to force me to be vaccinated in order to travel ”.

Now, although he had obtained a “medical derogation” to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year, this provoked the rejection of the press and the Australian political leadership.

All Australian Open participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an exemption granted by two independent expert committees. In statements to the Australian chain Channel NineTournament boss Craig Tiley said 26 of the nearly 3,000 players and technical staff traveling to Australia for the competition had asked for a waiver, but only a handful got it.

Tiley assured that Djokovic did not receive “special favors” and urged him to reveal the reason for his medical leave. “It would be really helpful if Novak explains the conditions for which he has requested and obtained a medical exemption,” he said. One of the conditions that allowed entry without a vaccine is that the applicant had had COVID-19 in the last six months. It is not clear that this is the case.

The conflict escalated to such a level that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused Djokovic of “mistreatment” by the Australian authorities. “All of Serbia is with him and our authorities are studying all measures so that this mistreatment of the best tennis player in the world ends as soon as possible,” he said in a message on Instagram.

