Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, won the Masters 1000 in Rome and added his first title of the season

World’s number one, Novak Djokovicwas imposed with authority before the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas with a blunt 6-0, 7-6 (5) and consecrated Rome Masters 1000 championwhich meant his first title of the season.

The Serbian, who had just signed up for the semifinals of the Masters de Madrid, definitively recovered his level of play a week before the start of the second Grand Slam of the season, Roland Garrosto be disputed on brick dust.

Nole34, began the year in trouble for his arrest and deportation from Australia for his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which later prevented him from participating in other competitions.

The event in the Italian capital, which won for the sixth time as in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2020, It was his fifth tournament of the year and it meant the coronation number 87 of his professional career.

From next Sunday, the Serbian will participate in Roland Garros as defending champion in looking to match the record of 21 Grand Slams set this year by Spaniard Rafael Nadal with the conquest of Australian Open.

Novak’s smile with the Rome Masters 1000 trophy (Photo: Reuters)

In 1 hour and 36 minutes, Djokovic won the fourth final Tsitsipas in the same number of disputed definitions, as had happened in Madrid 2019, Dubai 2020 and Roland Garros 2021. The history between the two was 7-2 in favor of the number 1 in the world, whom the Greek could only beat in the Masters Canada 2018 and Shanghai 2019.

For its part, Diego Schwarzman, in pairs with the American John Isner, lost the doubles final before the Croatian duo made up of Nikola Mektic y Mate Pavic for 2-6 7-6 (6) y 10-12.

The Balkan company, defending the title and third favorite in the Italian capital, won the first win of the season after losing in the finals in Dubai and Belgrade.

Last year, the Croatians lifted 8 trophies: Antalya, Melbourne, Rotterdam, the Miami, Monte Carlo and Rome Masters, Eastbourne and Wimbledon. They were also winners of the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

To get to the end, Schwartzman and Isner they had eliminated Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico)-Andrés Molteni; Juan Sebastian Cabal-Robert Farah (Colombia); Lloyd Glasspool (United Kingdom)-Harri Heliovaara (Finland) and Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan)-Maximo Gonzalez.

