Novak Djokovic brought out his Spanish and revealed which is his son’s favorite tennis player: “Nadal is no longer number 1”

The Serbian is preparing to participate in the Madrid Masters and gave an interview where he surprised with his language

The rivalry that exists between Novak Djokovic y Rafael Nadal on the tennis circuit will be remembered in the history of the sport. The figure of the Spanish tennis player grew once again in this 2022 when he won the Australian Open and every time it becomes the idol of more players and players who dream of becoming professionals. Within the extensive list of inspirations, The Serbian’s own son appears although in recent months he changed his favorite tennis player.

“The novelty in recent months is that for my son Nadal he is not number 1, but he is Alcaráz. He changed his favorite player. But he likes all the players because when he plays he imitates Rafa with his right hand. For me it is very interesting, it is nice because Nadal I have shared many years in this sport together. We are aware of our roles in this sport and the important thing to motivate, inspire is to give them a little hope “declared in an interview on the channel Twitch Masters 1000 official in Madrid.

The contest that is organized every year in the Spanish capital began on April 28 and will have its men’s final on May 8. The number one on the planet will face the French Gael Monfils in the second round looking to change the face of the last tournaments where his performances were not the best.

The rivalry between the two sports leaders is already in the tennis books (Photo: EFE)

One of the great news that the Serbian received in recent times is that Wimbledon will allow the participation of unvaccinated players, so the number one in the world will be able to play the third Grand Slam of the season. The tournament confirmed that will be free from anticovid measures and insisted on his intention not to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to play the competition.

On the other hand, in recent weeks Djokovic himself alerted the world of tennis and his followers with a statement that amazed everyone. Within the framework of the Belgrade ATP, the Serbian racket confirmed that suffers from a disease “which is not a coronavirus and I do not want to give more details, but it is something that affects my metabolism”.

“It’s a bit worrying, I can only think it’s because of the illness that hit me a few weeks ago,” he considered. Nole. “This is an individual sport, when something fails, the engine cannot work”he added after losing in the definition of the ATP 250.

KEEP READING:

Tension in world tennis: a former Ukrainian player crossed Nadal after considering the Wimbledon ban on Russian competitors unfair

The story of Sebastián Báez, winner of his first ATP tournament: he is the son of a former Falklands fighter and stayed in campsites to play

Maximum tension in tennis: Russian and Belarusian players could start a legal battle against Wimbledon