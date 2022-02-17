Novak Djokovic confirmed that he has not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus: when will he play again

Novak Djokovic will play again this Monday in Dubai (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic was pleased to be able to play tennis in the coming days in Dubaiafter what happened in the Australian Open, when he was deported from the oceanic country. The Serbian plans to participate in the ATP which will begin next Monday in this emirate of Gulfin which the covid vaccine is not mandatory.

“I’m glad I can play again on Monday (…) I miss tennis after everything I’ve been through”, declared the number 1 in the world before the press during a visit to his country’s pavilion at the Universal Exhibition in Dubai.

His rejection of the covid vaccine meant that he could not participate in the Australian Open in January, the first major tournament of the season, which gave way to a legal soap opera and the final victory of Rafael Nadalhis great rival in the fight to be the tennis player with the most Grand Slam in history (the Mallorcan reached the 21st Grand Slam of his career in Melbourne, for the 20 of Djokovic Y Roger Federer).

Later, in his first interview with a Serbian outlet since Australian Open, Djokovic He assured that what happened gives him “an additional reason to play better than ever,” he told public television in his country (RTS). In an interview with the British chain BBCthe Serbian He was willing to “pay the price” of not being able to play so as not to contravene his convictions against the vaccine.

Novak Djokovic thanked his country for the support he received (Reuters)

The Serbian reiterated that he does not plan to get vaccinated, although he did not rule out doing so in the future: “I have an open mind… Everything is possible in life, We will see how the situation evolves, but for the moment I have decided not to do it” and regretted that they relate it to the anti-vaccine movements.

The prospect of participation in Roland Garros Y Wimbledon seems feasible to the extent that France and the United Kingdom they are easing health restrictions, but the vaccine is still necessary to participate in the US Open in August. There is a long way to go by then, but in March two Masters 1000the second category of tournaments in the men’s tennis circuit, Indian Wells (from March 7 to 20) and Miami (from March 21 to April 3).

“It will depend on the countries in which the tournaments are played; I will be ready and I want to continue my career”, declared Djokovic to the RTS. In the interview to BBC Last Tuesday, he had pointed out: “The principles that lead to making a decision about my body are more important than a title, whatever it may be”.

this thursday in Dubai, was received with full honors by those responsible for the Serbian pavilion at the Universal Exhibition. “Thank you for welcoming me in this way and presenting everything that is good about Serbia; It is an honor to be part of it”, he declared to those responsible for his country.

The soap opera lived in Australia has damaged the image of Djokovic around the world, but he continues to enjoy great popularity in his country and both the Serbian government and citizens have shown support for the tennis player since what happened.

With information from AFP

