Novak Djokovic Continues Hot Streak To Cruise Into Second Round In Dubai

Novak Djokovic continued his scorching early season type on Monday after cruising previous Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri 6-1, 6-2 to energy into the second spherical of the Dubai Championships. The highest seed and four-time champion was enjoying right here for the primary time since 2016, and made brief work of Jaziri, who’s ranked 260 on the planet.

Novak Djokovic owns an ideal 14-Zero report this season after successful a title for Serbia on the ATP Cup adopted by a record-extending eighth Australian Open crown.

The world primary crashed seven aces previous Jaziri in a match that lasted little greater than an hour.

He reeled off the opening set in lower than half an hour, broke twice within the second set and served out the win on his first match level.

He’ll face Philipp Kohlschreiber within the subsequent spherical after the German veteran superior previous Egyptian Mohamed Safwat 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

“I’m very happy with how I performed. I’ve not performed (right here since 2016), I’ve missed this courtroom and the town,” stated Djokovic.

“Philipp can ship his greatest sport in these form of matches. He’s very succesful, I’ll attempt to be prepared.”

Earlier, Karen Khachanov earned a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin to achieve the second spherical.

The world quantity 17, who lives within the emirate, twice hit again from a break down within the opening set earlier than cruising by the second.

“The primary spherical is fairly powerful, I all the time attempt to get used to it,” stated Russian Khachanov.

“I’m actually joyful I may get the win. I’ve one other match, one other alternative to play higher, like all the time, to enhance.”

Khachanov’s compatriot Andrey Rublev, ranked 14 on the planet, additionally moved into the second spherical following a 6-4, 6-Four win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti, whereas France’s Richard Gasquet beat South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.