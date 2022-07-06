Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match and qualified for the Wimbledon semifinals

Wimbledon came close to having one of his first big upsets of the season at the All England Lawn Tennis main stadium if it weren’t for the fact that in front of Jannik Sinner I was Novak Djokovicthe champion and defending champion.

Is that the young tennis player he had worn two sets up and could have eliminated him in the quarterfinals if the Serbian, currently 3rd in the ranking, had not reacted in time. In the end, the one from Belgrade took the match by 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 y 6-2 and qualified for the semifinals in just over three and a half hours of play.

The 20-year-old Italian, who is already on his way to being one of the stars of the future, he had to fight a lot in the first set to win it 7-5 in almost an hour of play. The detail is that Sinner had given his serve in the second game and started 3-0 down. But he recovered, breaking the Serb’s serve to make it 4-3 and then did the same again to make it 6-5 that allowed him to close the opening quarter on serve after wasting a set point earlier.

The Serbian beat the Italian after going two sets down (Reuters)

What did come as a complete surprise to everyone on the Central Court was what happened next: Sinner had almost half an hour of play to increase the difference in the score with a 6-2. The Italian was solid to break Novak’s serve twice, but also to win his serve twice for a 40-0.

In the third round, however, the one from Belgrade got back into the match. This time, unlike the first, did not miss the opportunity and settled the set 6-3 to give him a minimum hope of a comeback. In the quarter part Nole he was able to break the first two serves to go up 4-0 and begin to take the definition to the fifth and final set.

The alarms went off at the end of the eighth game. With a 40-40 and a 2-5 against, Sinner was close to suffering one of the most recurrent injuries among tennis players by slipping and twisting the ankle on a climb to the net. Fortunately, everything was in a scare but he was seen with discomfort for the rest of the game.

Both were aware of what was at stake in the defining set. The 20-year-old showed his best tennis but even so, he could not beat the experienced 35-year-old tennis player, who brought out the former number 1 tag to turn around a game that seemed to be going to be defined quickly at the beginning.

Novak Djokovic is in the Wimbledon semifinals (Reuters)

In a high level duel, Nole he was able to break in the third game and then take a 3-1 lead. From there began to get stronger with good resolutions until achieving the victory and the pass to the semis by 6-2.

This duel with 15 years of difference between the star of the present and the promise of the future had only taken place once with victory for Djokovic. He had beaten him in 2021 during the opening stages of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 which takes place on brick dust (6-4 and 6-2).

The ticket to the final of the Grand Slam on grass will define it against the winner of the duel that will match the Belgian David Goffin and to the place Cameron Norrie which will take place in Court No. 1.

JANNIK SINNER’S GREAT PRESENT

about to meet 21 yearsItalian is already positioned as the 13th best racket in the world although he got to be 9th during the end of last year. Won five titles between 2020 and 2021but he fell in the only final he played in a Masters 1000. The detail is that this is his third appearance at Wimbledon after being eliminated in the first round of the qualy of 2019 and walk away defeated in the opening of the main draw of 2021 against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

This 2022 was a blow on the table in this contest for him, in which he arrived as 10th pre-qualified: he took out the Swiss in his debut Stan Wawrinka –They gave him a wild card– and then he had very complex presentations that he managed to overcome against the Swede Mikael Ymerthe North American John Isner and the spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

The other quarterfinal brackets will match the Chilean Cristian Garin against him australiano Nick Kyrgios y al American Taylor Fritz in front of Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

