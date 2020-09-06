Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Judge With Ball

Novak Djokovic, the top-seeded males’s tennis participant on this 12 months’s U.S. Open, has been disqualified after unintentionally hitting a line choose with a ball throughout his match.

The incident occurred throughout Djokovic’s fourth-round match in opposition to Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday. Djokovic was closely favored to win the tennis event, as he was off to an ideal 26-Zero begin this season.

Throughout the first set, Carreno Busta was up 6-5 on Djokovic, who walked to the sideline throughout the changeover between sides and hit a tennis ball behind him. The ball struck a feminine line choose who fell to her knees at the back of the courtroom and clutched her throat. In a clip posted by ESPN, the tennis star appeared again in shock as he realized his accident and walked over to the road choose to are inclined to her.

Two officers met with Djokovic close to the online, dismissing him from the event.

The US Tennis Affiliation issued a press release on the incident, explaining that Djokovic’s actions fall throughout the guidelines of disqualification.

“In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of deliberately hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly throughout the courtroom or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the implications, the U.S. Open event referee default Djokovic from the 2020 U.S. Open,” the assertion learn. “As a result of he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all rating factors he earned on the U.S. Open and might be fined the prize cash he gained on the event along with all or any fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”