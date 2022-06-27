Novak Djokovic explained why the ATP ranking ceased to be important for him: “My priorities are others”

Novak Djokovic spoke about the Wimbledon decision to ban the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes (Reuters)

the serbian Novak Djokovic assured that ranking is no longer a priority for him and that the decision of the ATP, not to deliver points before the Wimbledon ban to let Russians and Belarusians compete, is going to harm other tennis players more than him, despite the fact that he will lose 2,000.

“It will affect other tennis players more than me”he claimed Nole at a press conference. “I don’t want to say that they are not important, but for me they are not as important as before. Now I don’t chase the ranking like before, when I wanted to break Federer’s record. It’s not that important in terms of priority. I haven’t been able to defend 4,000 points between Australia and here, that affects me, but my priorities are others”.

The current number 3 in the world (below Danil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev) he also did not collect points at the Australian Open after being deported from the country for not complying with health and preventive regulations related to covid-19.

The ATP will not distribute points at Wimbledon (Reuters)

“I don’t entirely agree with banning Russians and Belarusians from playing. I don’t see how they can have helped everything that has happened. I don’t see it fair, ”he considered about the measure taken by the organization of the third Grand Slam of the year.

“If it happened to me, without having contributed to the conflict, I would not see it as fair. I would like to remind that between 1992 and 1996 the Serbs were unable to compete at the international level. I know how you may feel,” he added.

Regarding his preparation for Wimbledon, where he can win his fourth title in a row, Djokovic pointed out that has not played any preparation tournament, but it is not new for him to win the title here without warm-up tournaments. “There’s no reason to think I can’t do it again,” he added.

Djokovic spoke of the title won by Nadal in Paris (Reuters)

The Serbian, winner of six Wimbledons, could make his last performance at a Grand Slam this year if finally the US government maintains the ban on people entering the country without vaccinating against covid.

“I can’t play the US Open right now. I’m aware, of course, that’s why it’s an extra motivation to do well here. I’ll have to wait and see how things go. I cannot do much more, it is the Government that has to decide, ”he explained.

Finally, the one from Belgrade also spoke about Rafael Nadal, whom he praised for his return to the slopes this year after spending almost six months without competing: “He had surgery, he missed half a year and after that, to come back and win a Grand Slam… It’s impressive. I take my hat off for what he has done. He is an incredible champion, with a spectacular fighting spirit. It is to be admired. He is one of my biggest rivals, but I can only have respect for him.”

