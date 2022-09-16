Novak Djokovic fired Roger Federer after the news of his retirement from tennis: “It is difficult to see this day”

Two greats in tennis history: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (Photo: Reuters)

It was one of the great duels of modern tennis and one that will remain forever in the history of sport. Novak Djokovic y Roger Federer they were stellar protagonists of that discipline in the last decades, but it will not be possible to see them again competing at a high level. The Swiss announced that he will stop playing professionally at the age of 41 besieged by injuries and the Serbian dedicated an exciting message to him on the networks.

“Roger, it’s hard to look at this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to remember”began the posting that he made through his official profile in Instagram. “Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s a honor to meet you on and off the courtand for many more years”, he said.

“I know this new chapter will have amazing things in store for you, Mirka, the kids and everyone you love, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health and prosperity in the future.. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London”, he concluded with his eyes set on the Laver Cup to be held between September 23-25, in what will be Federer’s last official appearance.

Between 2006 and 2020, Absent y Your Majesty they met 50 times within the circuit with a slight advantage in favor of the 35-year-old tennis player, who won 27 duels against the 23 obtained by the Swiss.

At the Grand Slam level, Roger won the 2006 Australian Open, 2011 Roland Garros, 2012 Wimbledon and three appearances at the US Open (2007, 2008 and 2009), including the 07 final.

Djokovic had four matches in Australia (2008, 2011, 2016 and 20202), three at Wimbledon (2014, 2015 and 2019), three at the US Open (2010, 2011 and 2015) and one at Roland Garros (2012). The peculiarity? The three duels on British grass that he won were in the definition for the title.

They met for the first time in the opening rounds of the 2006 Monte Carlo Masters 1000 with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory for Roger, while they put their names to the title for the last time in history during the Australian Open 2020 with Nole’s victory in the semifinals with a 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

The other member of Big Three, Rafael Nadal, also took some time to send a message to his “rival and friend” through the networks: “Dear Roger, friend and rival, I wish this day had never come. It is a sad day for me and for the whole sport. It has been a pleasure, but also an honor and a privilege to share all these years with you, living incredible moments on and off the pitch. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there is still much to do, we both know it. For now, I wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your children and your family. Enjoy what awaits you, see you in London.”

The last function of these three legends together will be in London next week to play the Laver Cup that will have the European Team captained by Björn Borg with Roger, Rafa and Nole accompanied by the British Andy Murray, the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipás . On the other side, the American John McEnroe will lead the rest of the world, which will be made up of Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Félix Auger-Aliassime.

