Novak Djokovic received an exemption from the coronavirus vaccine and will play the Australian Open

After months of uncertainty, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will defend his title from Australian Open in Melbourne Park this month. Through a message on social networks, the number one in the tennis world confirmed that he received a medical exemption about the vaccine COVID-19 to contest the tournament that could make him the greatest Grand Slam winner of all time.

“I had a fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the holidays and today I am heading to Australia with a waiver permit. Let’s go 2022! ″ He wrote Nole on his Instagram account, where he accompanied the message with an image of himself with his luggage.

Djokovic, who had declined to disclose whether he has received the coronavirus vaccines, had previously said that he was unsure about competing in the first Grand Slam of the year due to the concern about Australia’s quarantine rules. He also raised doubts with his unjustified absence in the ATP Cup and he was placed in the eye of the storm in April 2020, when he spoke out against mandatory vaccination to play tournaments.

“Happy New Year to all! I wish you health, love and happiness in every present moment. and that they feel love and respect towards all the beings of this wonderful planet “, added the player of 34 years on their social networks.

While Djokovic began his trip to Australia, the country has beaten this Monday the record of coronavirus infections with a total of 37.100 cases. Western Hospitals Melbourne, city where a large part of the tennis tournaments prior to the Australian Open, are on the verge of collapse due to the number of patients with COVID-19.

In turn, tennis seems to live oblivious to the reality of the country, since the ATP Cup in Sidney and tournaments ATP Y WTA in Adelaide Y Melbourne.

Only missing 13 days for the start of the great competition that opens the season, where Novak Djokovic will try to become the highest winner of tournaments of Grand Slam in tennis history: he will seek his 21st title of a large tournament, after equaling the record of Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal (20) when winning Wimbledon last year.

The Australian Open is his favorite tournament, since it was in Melbourne where Nole he won his first Grand Slam title (2008), and no one has won it as many times as he (nine wins).

More than 30,000 people in each of the days of this tournament and there is fear because it has been shown that the variant Omicron it is highly contagious, even beyond the high temperatures of the Australian summer that exceed 40 degrees Celsius on many days.

