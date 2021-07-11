Novak Djokovic Selections Up Historical Wimbledon Victory Over Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini to win the 6th Wimbledon championship of his profession, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for many grand slam victories of all-time with 20.

The Serbian tennis superstar defeated Berrettini, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Berrettini hanged difficult with Djokovic all over the overall. He were given the most productive of Djokovic within the first set, storming again to pressure and later win the tiebreak. Berrettini stormed backpedal 5-2 to win the set.

However Djokovic didn’t backpedal.

Djokovic fought arduous to comb off the primary set stumble. He broke for a 4-3 lead within the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned any other smash within the ultimate recreation.

The Wimbledon trophy used to be introduced to Djokovic by means of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward.

Djokovic etched his identify into the historical past books along with Federer and Nadal with the victory.

All 3 tennis legends have 20 grand slam titles and are tied for essentially the most in open-era tennis historical past. Djokovic’s six Wimbledon titles is 2 wanting Federer’s 8. Nadal has bested each gamers on the French Open with 13 titles, whilst Djokovic leads the 3 with 9 Australian Open wins.

Djokovic is now angling for the golden grand slam. He’s already received the Australian, French and Wimbledon this yr. He’ll be representing Serbia within the Olympics and is predicted to play within the U.S. Open in August.

Steffi Graf is the one tennis participant to succeed in the feat. She received the 1988 Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and a gold medal within the Olympics in Seoul.

The Related Press contributed to this record.