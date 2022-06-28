Novak Djokovic started his title defense at Wimbledon: the best plays in the triumph against Kwon

As tradition dictates at Wimbledon, the champion of the previous edition, Novak Djokovic, played the first match on center court against the South Korean Soonwoo Kwon and made it through to the next round after winning by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 y 6-4 in almost two and a half hours of play.

The native of Belgrade started the defense of the title in the best way, despite the fact that was a bit imprecise during the second moto in which the Asian managed to break his serve to the point of getting 4-1 in favor. Although Nole tried to come back from the set, it was not enough.

Without playing any matches in the previous tournaments that were held on grass, the Serbian started the third round with some doubts. It was only in the fifth game when he was able to save the ball from 3-2 to start taking the lead against a rival who occupies the 81st place in the ranking of the ATP.

Djokovic agreed to the next round at Wimbledon (Reuters)

The tension, with an audience eager to witness a drama in the first round, extended to the fifth game of the third set. There Djokovic had to defuse a ball of break that would have put Kwon ahead. With that lost ball, the Asian’s options were gone. Djokovic won seven of the next ten games and left the match at will to sentence him to the second round.

It was not his most convincing victory, as the almost showed 30 unforced errors that he committed, but enough to save one of the seven hurdles that would separate him from his seventh Wimbledon.

In turn, this little misstep It’s not a danger sign either. Huge for Djokovic, who also gave up a set in his 2021 debut against local Jack Draper, and then, in the rest of the tournament, did not give up another set until the final.

Djokovic began the defense of the title with a victory against the South Korean Kwon (Reuters)

With this win, Nole added 22 wins in a row at Wimbledon. He has not lost since he had to retire in 2017, five years ago.

His level against Kwon, although far from the perfection that he will reach as the days go by, was the extension of training sessions that have seen the most comfortable Djokovic of the year, the one who is aware that he has to apply his superiority on the surface to shorten the distance that Nadal stretched after Roland Garros.

The next rival in the race to win the title again will be between Thanasi Kokkinakis y Kamil Majchrzak next Wednesday. This Grand Slam is not one more for the Serbian, who assured that he will play it with the extra motivation of knowing that it could be his last Grand Slam of the season.

KEEP READING

Novak Djokovic explained why the ATP ranking ceased to be important to him: “My priorities are others”

The return of Serena Williams, the possible duel of Djokovic against Nadal and the ban of Russian and Belarusian players: everything there is to know about Wimbledon

It was a young female tennis figure and denounced that she was sexually harassed: “I had at least 30 incidents”

A Russian tennis player changed her nationality to avoid exclusion from Wimbledon