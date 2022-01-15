Novak Djokovic was arrested again and will define his future in Australia in the Federal Court

Djokovic was arrested again in Australia (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

It became the sports novel at the beginning of 2022. In the run-up to the first tennis Grand Slam of the season, the participation of Novak Djokovic at Australian Open remains an unknown. After trying to be deported and having his visa taken away twice, was arrested again and the future of the world number one in men’s tennis is still unknown.

After a brief hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes, the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in charge of Judge O’Callaghan postponed the interview in which lawyers for Nole and those of the local Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, discussed procedural questions about how the challenge of the cancellation of the visa will be carried out during this weekend.

According to the journalist Karen Sweeney from the local agency AAP notices, Djokovic is with his lawyers, but guarded by two Border Force agents so “technically it is stopped”. For its part, CNN Y AFP indicated that Nole was already arrested this Saturday morning in Australia.

In the case of the Australian medium The Age, also indicated that the winner of 20 Grand Slams is scheduled to be arrested, and also gave details about the hearing and indicated that it was largely administrative, and that the only dispute between the parties was whether the case featuring Djokovic will be heard by a single judge on the court or an entire three-judge. In the event that it is heard by the full court, the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke You will not have the possibility to appeal any decision made.

All parties agreed that the hearing that will define Djokovic’s future in Australia will take place this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. local time (19.30 on Saturday in Argentina). In addition, lawyers for both sides agreed on the timeline for any written submissions before Sunday’s hearing and decision on visa cancellation.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a practice session at Melbourne Park on January 14.

After an extensive detention in a migrant hotel and a trial that allowed him to remain in Australia in order to train for the Open that begins on Monday 17, Immigration Minister Hawke canceled the visa for the second time on Friday. of the number one tennis player in the ATP ranking alleging “health and public order issues”, which triggered an emergency hearing during the Australian night on Friday between Nole’s representatives and local authorities that clarified the steps to follow.

In the last few hours, the reasons that led Hawke to withdraw the visa for the second time from the best racket in the world were leaked. The minister describes Nole as a “high profile unvaccinated individual” who made public his opposition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and has shown a “apparent contempt” for basic rules of care, such as isolating after a positive test.

“Given Mr. Djokovic’s high-profile status and his position as a role model in the sporting community and in general, his continued presence in Australia may foster a similar disregard for precautionary requirements following receiving a positive COVID-19 test. 19 in Australia,” the Immigration Minister wrote.

In addition, he established that the way of acting of the best racket on the ATP circuit may be to innovate a bad example for his community. “In particular, your behavior may encourage or influence others to emulate your past behavior and fail to comply with appropriate health measures following a positive COVID-19 test, which in itself could lead to disease transmission and a serious risk to your health and the health of others…″⁣ he quoted.

