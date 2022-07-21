Novak Djokovic will not be able to play the US Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia is overcome with emotion against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

After his great victory at Wimbledon against Nick Kyrgioswhere he won his 21st Grand Slam titleit seems that the Serbian Novak Djokovic will not be able to dispute the last major it’s from the season. The former world number 1 was included in the official list of participants for him US Open that was published this Wednesday but could be left out for not being vaccinated against the COVID-19.

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate for players, but will respect the position of the government with respect to entering the country for people who are not US citizens and who are not vaccinated,” the United States Tennis Association said in a statement.

The individual tournament draw lists are a formality and includes tennis players who are eligible based on their ATP and WTA rankings. But in the Serbian player of 35 years could be separated again as it happened last January in the Australian Openafter he was deported from the country for his vaccination status. Absent insists that he will not be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play the tournaments.

USA does not allow non-citizen visitors to enter the country without being vaccinated. For this reason, Novak Djokovic He was already out of important tournaments like Indian Wells y Miami at the beginning of the season and will not be able to participate in the Cincinnati Masters next month or US Openwhich starts the august 29.

Djokovic was able to dispute the last edition of Roland Garroswhere he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Rafael Nadaland was also present at Wimbledonwhere he won a new title of Grand Slam to fight in the race to become the top winner of majors in the history. For now the historical table tops it Rafa with 22 championships, one more than Absent.

After the victory against Australian Nick Kyrgios on the grass of the London tournament, Djokovic he said he “would love” be in the US Open but he said “I don’t plan to get vaccinated”which sows a lot of uncertainty about their participation.

Another of the tennis players who appears on the list but is in doubt in Serena Williams, who appears on the list due to a special ranking – he has been out of action for a long time due to injury – but he was not confident in being in this big event because just last month he played his first game of the year and lost in the first round of Wimbledon before the French Harmony Tan.

After the defeat, they asked him if he would play the game again. US Openwhere he has won six of his 23 Grand Slam titles individual, and Serena Williams answered very hesitantly: “There is definitely a great motivation to improve and play at home”. Last year he missed the hard court tournament in New York due to a leg injury sustained in the All England. Serena has reached the semi-finals in his last 11 appearances in Flushing Meadows and the public hopes to see her again in her country.

