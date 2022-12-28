Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open again after the scandal he starred in the previous edition

Djokovic will participate again in the Australian Open (Reuters)

The Australian tennis federation confirmed that the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He is already in Australia, where he will compete in January, one year after being deported from the country and that he was prohibited from entering for three years for not having been vaccinated against covid-19.

The controversy arose after trying to enter the country with a medical waiver with the aim of playing the tournament, the first major of the season, without being vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to compete at that time.

However, last month The authorities lifted the ban on the tennis playerto which Djokovic replied that he felt “very happy” and “relieved”.

“We confirm that Novak has arrived in Australia for the Adelaide International” (tournament prior to the dispute of the first Grand Slam), said a spokesperson for Tennis Australia, the highest authority for that sport in the oceanic country, adding that “there will be more information about its calendar in the coming days.”

Djokovic was deported from the country in the previous edition (Reuters)

For his part, the director of the Australian Open, Craig Tileywelcomed the Serbian tennis player and indicated in a press conference that Djokovic He will be the “player to beat”. “Novak is welcome in Australia” and “will be the player to beat (at the Australian Open) again,” he said.

“I have great confidence in the Australian public”, warned Tiley about what the reception will be, adding: “We are a very educated sports public, especially with regard to tennis. They love tennis, they love to see greatness, they love to see great athletics, great matches.”

Actual world number five and winner of five titles in 2022 (including Wimbledon), Djokovic arrives on the oceanic continent as one of the great favorites to win the Australian Open, in which he won nine times.

The Serb missed the previous edition after being retained by the Government at the airport after questioning the validity of his medical waiver. For this reason, his deportation was ordered for violating the measures against covid-19, which forced travelers to have the complete vaccination schedule or a valid receipt.

Djokovic, who was locked up in a hotel guarded by Immigration, appealed the decision of the authorities but after an intense legal battle the full Australian Federal Court considered that the player’s presence in the oceanic country posed a risk to health and public order.

Djokovic was unable to defend his title in the previous edition (Reuters)

The tennis player was finally deportee and one was imposed prohibition of entry to the country for three years.

Djokovic’s lawyers in Australia had been seeking the suspension of this entry ban for months, arguing that the oceanic country has already lifted all restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The Djokovic scandal came at a time when Australia, which tightly closed its borders during the health crisis, was facing a surge in covid-19 cases.

The Australian Open runs from January 16 to 29 a Melbourne.

