Novak Djokovic’s dangerous reaction: he swung a racket into the stands and was on the verge of disqualification

Dangerous action by Novak Djokovic at the ATP in Astana

The image that occurred during the 2020 US Open still resonates. That day, Novak Djokovic he was immediately eliminated from the tournament after hitting a line judge angry at losing a point with a pitch. The tension reappeared in one of his matches due to another dangerous reaction that put him in the face of a new disqualification during the Astana ATP 500 semi-finals.

The Serbian had lost the first set 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev when trying to even things up in the second. I was up 5-4, but the Russian could level things with his serve. The marker indicated a 15-15 until that moment in which the 4 in the world launched a powerful serve to the T that Absent returned fairly. Daniil reached the net, tried to cut it short but Djokovic managed to keep the ball alive. The next backhand he did not miss, making it 30-15 in that game.

The 35-year-old ran for the ball, but he was so far away that his reaction was to swing his racket directly at the stands. Seconds later, she raised her hands as if regretting his almost automatic move to express annoyance. Seeing that the event hadn’t gone too far, she smiled and waited for a boy to come down to the railing to return the racket to her. Head down, he seemed to beg forgiveness again, lifting her up. Only a warning was given by the referee and the duel continued without major shocks.

Daniil Medvedev decided to quit before starting the third set (Photo: Reuters)

Lucky for him ended up taking that set 7-6 with a tie break which he won 8-6 after previously wasting a set point. The detail is that Medvedev decided not to play the last set, after accusing a muscular problem that forced him to abandon the duel. “During the tiebreak I felt that I could get to play five or ten more points, but that’s it. I could have played one more set, but I would probably miss half a year instead of a month, ”he explained in conference.

Absent, who stretched the record against the Russian with a 7-4 in his favor, will seek his fourth title of the season. The current 7 in the ranking, 37 years old, won the Masters 1000 in Rome, Wimbledon and the ATP in Tel Aviv, in addition to having been defeated in the final in Belgrade. “I’ve been in that situation myself throughout my career, where my rivals thought they couldn’t beat me, but now I know what it feels like when someone who doesn’t really make mistakes is on the opposite side of the net. He makes you work very hard on every point”, he reflected on the level of his rival.

His rival in the last game will be the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipáswho left on the way another of the Russians who had this competition Andrey Rublev with a 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

