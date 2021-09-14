Novak Djokovic’s fury during his fall to Medvedev in the US Open final: he smashed his racket, almost repeated the mistake of 2020 and burst into tears at the end

Nole’s unloading with his racket

Novak Djokovic was one game away from making history: the defeat in the final of the US Open in view of Daniil Medvedev it did not allow him to lead the table of top Grand Slam winners and was left on the threshold of obtaining the four great tournaments of the season. The Russian overwhelmed him with his game and loaded him with frustrations, to the point of driving him to a fit of rage in the second set.

Nole had lost the first set 6-4, he won 2-1 in the second and had an advantage to break his opponent’s serve. It was a crucial moment in the duel. First, Medvedev took him to the net with a drop and forced him to error. There, after the bounce on the mesh, and while the ball boy crossed, the Serbian feigned the racket of impotence, but stopped just. He would have repeated the error of 2020, when he was disqualified after hitting a linesman while losing in the fourth round to Pablo Carreño Busta.

However, then, a bad return to the power of his opponent’s serve went wide and took it out with his racket, repeatedly hitting the surface until it shattered. Immediately, he tossed it to the side of his chair and replaced it, to continue the game. That set (and the last) he lost 6-4 to give up the title.

His statements after the defeat

“Thank you all,” he said to a standing ovation when he spoke after the meeting. I want to start by congratulating Daniii, great tournament. If there is anyone who deserves a Grand Slam title right now, it is you. You have a great team. I hope you win many more and I am sure they will be in this scene again ”, he acknowledged the great level exhibited by the Russian throughout the tournament.

“Tonight, despite not having won, my heart is full of joy, because you have made me feel special on the court. They have touched my soul and I have never felt like this in New York, thanks for the support. I love you and see you soon, thank you, “he concluded his speech, returning to the public the favoritism he gave him in terms of support.

But before the duel was over, he settled into his seat and covered himself with a towel. The cameras managed to capture that there it broke. Then he let see the tears, from the unease at the lost opportunity.

Nole covered herself with a towel to hide her unease (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

The anguish over the stumble, in the Serbian’s gestures (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

