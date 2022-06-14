Novak Djokovic’s historic decline in the ATP ranking

Serbian Novak Djokovic walks away dejected after losing his quarter-final match against Spaniard Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tennis experienced a historic change. A week that left a legend far from the place of privilege. is that the Serbian Noval Djokovic fell to third place in the world rankingwhose first place was occupied by the Russian Daniil Medvedevescorted by the German Alexander Zverev.

Noleof 35 yearscame out of the two first places in the international ranking for the first time since October 2018harmed by the points that he resigned in a season of little continuity and without the results of the previous ones.

The Serbian, champion of Roland Garros 2021was eliminated by Rafael Nadal this year in the quarter finals of the tournament in the French capital and was unable to play the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Openby not apply the vaccine against COVID-19.

As of 2022, Novak Djokovic barely played 6 openrecorded a global 16 wins and 5 lossesy just won a title: the Rome Masters 1000. This year I had already lost the number 1 during two weeks at the hands of Medvedevthat now He took a difference of 1180 points against the scarce 150 of the previous time.

After occupying the third place for 56 weeksthe German Beasts played the best register of his professional career, as did the Norwegian Casper Ruud, what became number 5 in the ranking for its classification Roland Garros final. The Spanish Rafael Nadalabsolute king in Paris, remains in the fourth place; the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped to sixth and in the last four steps of the “top ten” there were no changes: the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz is seventh; the russian Andrey Rublev, octavo; the canadian Felix Auger-Aliasimus and the italian Matteo Berrettini, décimo.

The Argentines located among the 100 best tennis players in the world are located as follows: Diego Schwartzman (16º, -1); Sebastian Baez (34º, +2); Francisco Cerundolo (46º, -2); Federico Coria (64º, +1); Thomas Etcheverry (84th, +10) and Federico Delbonis (89º, -16).

ATP classification:

1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7950 pts (+1)

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7075 (+1)

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6770 (-2)

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6525

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050 (+1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4945 (-1)

7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4893

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4125

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3895

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3570

11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3455

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3258 (+1)

13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185 (-1)

14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2920

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2473 (+1)

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (-1)

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130

18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2100

19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 1965

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1858

