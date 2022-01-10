Novak Djokovic’s message after winning the court battle to stay in Australia

A judge ruled in favor of Novak Djokovic in Australia (Reuters)

Since arriving in Australia on Wednesday night, Novak Djokovic is going through a few days of extreme intensity after the Border Force will reject the visa to enter the country to play the first Grand Slam of the year.

This Monday, and after having stayed in a refugee hotel, the Serbian appeared before Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Circuit Court, who ordered the Australian Government to release him, in addition to the return of your personal documents and the payment of legal costs.

It was after this decision that the current world number one tennis player it was publicly pronounced through his official Twitter account.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge reversed the cancellation of my visa. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open. I’m still focused on that. I flew here to play in one of the most important events that we have in front of the incredible fans ”, wrote the Serbian next to a picture of himself and his team in Melbourne Park.

“For now I can’t say more, but THANK YOU everyone for being with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong, “he said.

Before expressing himself on his social networks, he was the family who decided to go out and talk at a press conference called by his father Srdjan Djokovic in Belgado (Serbia).

“Novak is free, he is in Australia to win another Open. It has a medical exemption. He is the best player of all time and is following his principles and ideas, “he said. George, the brother of the world’s number one.

Who was also present at the conference was Dijana Djokovic, The tennis player’s mother, who said: “We celebrate the victory of our son, who has not done anything wrong, has not violated any law and has been harassed.. He has fought against the system because he knew he had a valid visa ”.

A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic waves a Serbian flag in front of the Park Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2022. REUTERS / Loren Elliott

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday with a medical exemption intending to play the Australian Open this month, but immigration agents denied him a visa and took him into custody at a refugee hotel while his lawyers appealed to the courts.

The tennis player claimed that He had an exemption for having been infected with covid-19 last December and that he had received the green light to travel to the country from the Tennis Federation and the Victorian Government. Subsequently, the Melbourne court ended up agreeing with the tennis player, who has received the support of dozens of people who have demonstrated in Melbourne and the authorities of Serbia, his country of origin.

KEEP READING

Djokovic’s family celebrated the tennis player’s release in Australia: “This victory is bigger than any Grand Slam”

The reason for the decision to release Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won the trial against his deportation from Australia and the judge ordered his release

Nadal reflected on the judicial triumph of Djokovic: “He has every right to participate in the Australian Open”

Clashes with the police and tear gas: this was the incident during the liberation of Novak Djokovic in Australia