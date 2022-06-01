Novak Djokovic’s reaction that provoked the fury of the public in the epic duel against Nadal at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic’s reaction that generated boos from the public

An epic match starred Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. As the match progressed, the nerves got the better of the Serbian, who again did his thing and starred in a new chapter of his reactions that usually annoy the fans. It was at a key moment, since it was at the beginning of the fourth set, the one that defined the match, and in which the world number one sought to defeat his rival again. Until that moment the match was 2-1 in favor of the Spanish.

Rafa won the first set 6-2, but in the second Nole reacted true to his style and in a “eternal game” that lasted 18 minutes got a turning point that helped him come back from 0-3 on the scoreboard and ended up winning 6-4 in the quarter, which lasted an hour and 25 minutes.

Then Nadal hit again and broke again and took the third set, again 6-2, in a psychological moment of the duel. And that was why in the next set the Serbian went for everything. In the opening game they again fought hand in hand and tiredness and tension grew, this being a characteristic of Djokovic, who sometimes lost his head and reacted viscerally.

At the start of the fourth set Nadal was 1-0 up and Nole went all out. The serve went to the Spaniard and after eight round trips, in his last shot the Serbian hit the upper base of the net and it was seen coming: Rafa answered him and Djokovic lost the point. He immediately showed his fury against the net and hit it with a racket which generated a barrage of boos from the fans. 15 thousand spectators that filled the stands of the venue.

However, the Serb fought back, getting within range to stretch the definition in an eventual fifth set. The flow of the tide changed and it was Djokovic who broke from the start and served 5-3: he had a chance to take the set and send the match to fifth, although Nadal kept the service. The two kept their serve and went to a tie break, which was left in the hands of the Spaniard 7-4. Once again, the 35-year-old Majorcan made it into the top four at the French Open.

It was a grueling clash in which these two titans have accustomed the public to go beyond the sport with a superlative level. It was a constant blow to blow. Nothing seemed to be defined until the last minutes.

Rafa, the king of brick dust, did it again and in an epic battle of more than four hours he won by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 y 7-6 (7/4) and keeps his illusion intact in his goal to conquer his 14th Roland Garros and increase his Grand Slam record to 22.

In the semifinals, Nadal will face the German on Friday Alexander Zverev, who beat another Spaniard present in the quarterfinals, the young Carlos Alcaraz (one of the sensations of the season), in four sets, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6 (9/7).

