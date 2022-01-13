Novak Djokovic’s trip to Spain before arriving in Australia is also under suspicion

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests during a practice session at Melbourne Park. Meanwhile, the legal battle continues regarding his visa to play at the Australian Open (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Novak Djokovic’s confessions they not only turned the investigation around in Australia, where he is exposed to a sentence of up to five years in prison, but also caused the Government of Spain to put the magnifying glass on his trip to the country days before his arrival to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year.

“The Government of Spain is investigating whether Djokovic entered our country legally, since he was training in Marbella”, published by Cadena COPE. In Spain, they echoed Nole’s revelations, who acknowledged that he gave an interview to a French sports newspaper on December 18, one day after they confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the statement he posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Djokovic also admitted “unintentional human error” in his affidavit he submitted upon arrival in Australia and placed the blame squarely on his agent. “He sincerely apologized for typing the wrong box about my previous trip to Australia,” he said.

Part of the statement published by Novak Djokovic blaming his agent for the error in his affidavit filed in Australia and acknowledging that he was wrong to go to an interview with positive COVID-19

In this way, Djokovic confessed two of the great controversies that had been positioned on his figure, taking into account that the weekend had been marked because seen at various events –even in one with several children– after testing positive, although he only accepted that he knew of his contagion when he conducted the interview with L’Equipe.

Now, as a result of these revelations of the athlete, The Government of Spain is investigating whether Djokovic entered the country legally. Journalist Ángel García reported in “Game Time” that the tennis player was in Belgrade between December 14 and 25 and that on December 31 he traveled to Marbella, where he was seen on January 2 and 3 training to compete in the Australian Open.

A not minor fact is that from On September 20, Serbian citizens are required to show a vaccination certificate or medical exemption to enter Spain. According to the new restrictions, the person who indicates a “necessary labor” or is part of the “high-level sporting events”, in this case. For this reason, the Spanish authorities they investigate if Djokovic requested special permission to carry out these tasks that -a priori- would not include it.

The new entry restrictions to Spain from September 20

According to the Official State Gazette (BOE), “Only residents of Serbia who have a full vaccination certificate or special authorization can enter Spain”. From this, the Ministries of the Interior and AAEE of Spain investigate the entry of Djokovic that, According to the Spanish site, “Djokovic did not ask for any special permission neither to the Embassy of Spain in Belgrade nor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

Cadena COPE also indicated: “The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that they have also asked the Police (about Djokovic’s entry into Spain), while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has done the same”. They also announced that it is likely that the government will release the final report on the case this Thursday afternoon.

The image of the Official State Gazette (BOE) with the new restrictions in Spain

For its part, Australia is also investigating Djokovic after he detailed that he traveled to Spain from Belgrade during the 14 days prior to arriving in Australia, but with a serious flaw: he indicated that he received the positive test on the night of December 17, but in his affidavit before the court he warned that he was “examined and diagnosed” on December 16, as quoted by the Australian newspaper The Age.

This item took on substantial relevance in the case and even the outlet in question indicates that Internal Affairs is investigating this inconsistency: “The maximum penalty for giving false evidence under the Crimes Act is five years’ imprisonment.”journalists Anthony Galloway, Paul Sakkal and Ben Grubb pointed out. To this we must add that days ago Australian border sources had warned in local media that they could prevent you from entering the country for up to three years: “A person whose visa has been revoked may be prohibited for a period of three years from being issued even a temporary visa.”

It is not the only issue that is under the orbit after the chronicler Ben Rothenberg -a regular contributor to the New York Times newspaper- raised on his social networks the striking change in results that shows the formal test that Djokovic presented to the authorities. The journalist scanned the QR code on different occasions, but the result that appeared was “positive” and then “negative”.

The COPE chain also echoed the striking change in the results of the test that Djokovic presented to the authorities

In The Age They warn that the office in charge of the issue is asking itself the following questions: “He is investigating new questions about whether Djokovic’s positive result for COVID-19 was manipulated after inconsistencies emerged about the timing and result of his PCR test..

The immigration officials decided to “expand” the investigation after all these tests are put on the light with the focus positioned on the breach of isolation in Serbia, failure to complete his entry form to Australia and inconsistencies around the date of his test results.

Regardless of this situation, the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, has in his hands the special power to cancel the visa beyond the recent sanction of the justice. The argument put forward is that the Previous coronavirus infection in the last six months is not a valid justification for not having received the vaccine. Hawke also has the possibility of deporting the number 1 in the world ranking alleging simply public health reasons.

However, Djokovic could experience something similar to what Czech tennis player Renata Voracova went through, who was deported from the country even after playing a tournament. Next weekend the first Grand Slam of the season will start and Nole he is the top favourite, but he could suffer a punishment from the Australian authorities even in the middle of that contest. Several parliamentarians of the federal government want to know the determination as soon as possible, but federal sources told The Age that Hawke is determined to wait as long as it takes for all process guidelines to be met, “even if it meant it would take days”. The detail is that the Serb’s lawyers presented “extensive additional documents” that must be analyzed.

Djokovic was in an event with children after taking the test that had a positive result

Djokovic’s recent post opened a pandora’s box that resonated both in Australia and in Serbia, his country. The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, acknowledged before the BBC than the tennis player could have committed a “clear violation” if you left home knowing you had COVID-19: “If you are positive, you have to be isolated. I don’t know when he actually got the results, when he saw the results, so there is a gray area…Novak can provide the only answer to this.”.

Nole He shared a basketball game on December 14 and was photographed with a player who tested positive 48 hours later. Djokovic assured the Australian authorities that on the 16th of that month he learned that he had a coronavirus, but the controversy grew after seeing his appearances in at least three public presentations during those days. He assured in his last post that he received the exam “after the event” in which he was with children at an award ceremony, but accepted that went to his tennis center on December 18 to conduct an interview with the French newspaper The Team knowing that it was positive.

The The tennis player’s home country stipulates a self-isolation period of at least 14 days if there is a positive COVID-19 test, unless the person receives a negative result from the PCR test within that period. As all this unfolds, this Thursday during the early hours of Latin America the draw will be held of the main draw of the Australian Open with Djokovic as the first seed and he will already know his rival for the debut…

