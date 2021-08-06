Novavax Prepares Its Vaccine To Battle Covid International

Font dimension





Novavax had no gross sales to document for the June quarter. However the corporate has a vaccine that has carried out smartly in opposition to Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations world wide. Because of Novavax



had no gross sales to document for the June quarter. However the vaccine from Gaithersburg, Md. The incumbent corporate has carried out so smartly in medical trials in opposition to the Covid-19 virus that Thursday’s quarterly document regarded expectantly forward of the authorizations it expects from governments world wide.

Of research appearing that the pictures are greater than 90% efficient in fighting Covid, even worrisome virus variants, the inventory of Novavax (ticker: NVAX) doubled this 12 months to a last value of $236.20 on Thursday. Stocks fell 10% to $212 within the after hours of the corporate’s announcement. However the precipitous surge in vaccine shares this 12 months has ended in many being offered off of their June quarterly information. Stocks of Moderna (MRNA) fell 2% on Thursday, after reporting glorious effects.