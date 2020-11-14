November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing huge information collected from October 13 to November 13.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the twenty third consecutive month with a model fame index of 5,192,015 for November. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “ARMY,” and “innovator,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “award,” and “launch.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 80.02 % constructive reactions.

ASTRO’s Moonbin rose to second place this month after seeing a staggering 257.28 % enhance in his model fame index since October. The idol scored a complete index of three,954,327 for November.

Lastly, NCT’s Jaehyun got here in at an in depth third with a model fame index of three,870,841, marking a 32.53 % rise in his rating since final month.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS’s Jimin ASTRO’s Moonbin NCT’s Jaehyun BTS’s V ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo EXO’s Kai BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s RM BTS’s Jin BTS’ Suga NCT’s Doyoung SHINee’s Taemin NCT’s Taeyong NCT’s Mark BTS’s J-Hope NCT’s Jungwoo ASTRO’s MJ NCT’s Jaemin TXT’s Soobin TXT’s Yeonjun NCT’s Jisung NCT’s Haechan TXT’s Taehyun NCT’s Jeno NCT’s Chenle TXT’s Beomgyu MONSTA X’s Minhyuk EXO’s Baekhyun SEVENTEEN’s Jun AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi

Supply (1)