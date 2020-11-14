General News

November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November 14, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing huge information collected from October 13 to November 13.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the twenty third consecutive month with a model fame index of 5,192,015 for November. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “ARMY,” and “innovator,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “award,” and “launch.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 80.02 % constructive reactions.

ASTRO’s Moonbin rose to second place this month after seeing a staggering 257.28 % enhance in his model fame index since October. The idol scored a complete index of three,954,327 for November.

Lastly, NCT’s Jaehyun got here in at an in depth third with a model fame index of three,870,841, marking a 32.53 % rise in his rating since final month.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. ASTRO’s Moonbin
  3. NCT’s Jaehyun
  4. BTS’s V
  5. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  6. EXO’s Kai
  7. BTS’s Jungkook
  8. BTS’s RM
  9. BTS’s Jin
  10. BTS’ Suga
  11. NCT’s Doyoung
  12. SHINee’s Taemin
  13. NCT’s Taeyong
  14. NCT’s Mark
  15. BTS’s J-Hope
  16. NCT’s Jungwoo
  17. ASTRO’s MJ
  18. NCT’s Jaemin
  19. TXT’s Soobin
  20. TXT’s Yeonjun
  21. NCT’s Jisung
  22. NCT’s Haechan
  23. TXT’s Taehyun
  24. NCT’s Jeno
  25. NCT’s Chenle
  26. TXT’s Beomgyu
  27. MONSTA X’s Minhyuk
  28. EXO’s Baekhyun
  29. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  30. AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.