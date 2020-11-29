November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for drama actors!

The rankings have been decided by way of an information evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between October 28 and November 28.

Kim Seon Ho, who’s at present starring in tvN’s “Begin-Up,” topped this month’s checklist with a model fame index of 6,024,503 for November. Excessive-ranking phrases within the actor’s key phrase evaluation included “Suzy,” “widespread,” and “2 Days & 1 Evening,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “confess,” “vanquish,” and “suspicious.” Kim Seon Ho’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.40 % constructive reactions.

Nam Joo Hyuk got here in second place for November with a model fame index of 5,787,606, whereas “Story of the 9-Tailed” star Lee Dong Wook adopted at a detailed third with a complete index of 5,503,107.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

Kim Seon Ho Nam Joo Hyuk Lee Dong Wook Park Ha Solar Uhm Ji Received Lee Do Hyun Lee Ji Ah Kim So Yeon Jo Bo Ah Lee Jae Wook S.E.S.’s Eugene Go Ara Jin Ki Joo Ong Seong Wu Bae Sung Woo Kim Bum Suzy Kwon Sang Woo Uhm Ki Joon Jeon In Hwa Kang Han Na Kim Sa Rang Lee Jang Woo Ahn Bo Hyun Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun Jung Da Bin Yoo In Na Hwang Shin Hye Shin Ye Eun Jang Hye Jin

Watch Kim Seon Ho on “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” right here…

Watch Now

…and Lee Dong Wook in “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)