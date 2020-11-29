General News

November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November 29, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for drama actors!

The rankings have been decided by way of an information evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between October 28 and November 28.

Kim Seon Ho, who’s at present starring in tvN’s “Begin-Up,” topped this month’s checklist with a model fame index of 6,024,503 for November. Excessive-ranking phrases within the actor’s key phrase evaluation included “Suzy,” “widespread,” and “2 Days & 1 Evening,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “confess,” “vanquish,” and “suspicious.” Kim Seon Ho’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.40 % constructive reactions.

Nam Joo Hyuk got here in second place for November with a model fame index of 5,787,606, whereas “Story of the 9-Tailed” star Lee Dong Wook adopted at a detailed third with a complete index of 5,503,107.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. Kim Seon Ho
  2. Nam Joo Hyuk
  3. Lee Dong Wook
  4. Park Ha Solar
  5. Uhm Ji Received
  6. Lee Do Hyun
  7. Lee Ji Ah
  8. Kim So Yeon
  9. Jo Bo Ah
  10. Lee Jae Wook
  11. S.E.S.’s Eugene
  12. Go Ara
  13. Jin Ki Joo
  14. Ong Seong Wu
  15. Bae Sung Woo
  16. Kim Bum
  17. Suzy
  18. Kwon Sang Woo
  19. Uhm Ki Joon
  20. Jeon In Hwa
  21. Kang Han Na
  22. Kim Sa Rang
  23. Lee Jang Woo
  24. Ahn Bo Hyun
  25. Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun
  26. Jung Da Bin
  27. Yoo In Na
  28. Hwang Shin Hye
  29. Shin Ye Eun
  30. Jang Hye Jin

Watch Kim Seon Ho on “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” right here…

Watch Now

…and Lee Dong Wook in “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.