November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November 8, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied woman teams, utilizing huge information collected from October 7 to November 7.

TWICE rose to the highest of the listing this month with a model fame index of 5,479,720, marking a 77.67 p.c rise of their rating since October. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “YouTube,” and “Chaeyoung,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “courting,” and “return.” TWICE’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 64.20 p.c optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 5,295,467, whereas MAMAMOO held onto their spot at third place with a complete index of three,481,954 for November.

  1. TWICE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. MAMAMOO
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. Oh My Girl
  6. IZ*ONE
  7. ITZY
  8. Crimson Velvet
  9. fromis_9
  10. Weeekly
  11. Lovelyz
  12. LOONA
  13. GFRIEND
  14. WJSN
  15. Weki Meki
  16. Women’ Technology
  17. cignature
  18. Apink
  19. DreamCatcher
  20. APRIL
  21. EVERGLOW
  22. SECRET NUMBER
  23. MOMOLAND
  24. woo!ah!
  25. Rocket Punch
  26. CLC
  27. Girl’s Day
  28. LABOUM
  29. After College
  30. f(x)

