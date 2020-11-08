November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied woman teams, utilizing huge information collected from October 7 to November 7.

TWICE rose to the highest of the listing this month with a model fame index of 5,479,720, marking a 77.67 p.c rise of their rating since October. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “YouTube,” and “Chaeyoung,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “courting,” and “return.” TWICE’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 64.20 p.c optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 5,295,467, whereas MAMAMOO held onto their spot at third place with a complete index of three,481,954 for November.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

TWICE BLACKPINK MAMAMOO (G)I-DLE Oh My Girl IZ*ONE ITZY Crimson Velvet fromis_9 Weeekly Lovelyz LOONA GFRIEND WJSN Weki Meki Women’ Technology cignature Apink DreamCatcher APRIL EVERGLOW SECRET NUMBER MOMOLAND woo!ah! Rocket Punch CLC Girl’s Day LABOUM After College f(x)

