November Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November 21, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing large information collected from October 20 to November 20.

BTS held onto their spot on the high of the checklist this month with a model fame index of 16,858,121, marking a 18.49 % rise of their rating since October.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “BE,” “YouTube,” and “army service,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “comeback,” “consolation,” and “surpass.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.82 % optimistic reactions.

TWICE rose to second place on this month’s rankings after seeing a powerful 161.24 % improve of their model fame index since October. The group’s whole index for the month got here out to six,969,127.

Lastly, NCT maintained their place at third place with a model fame index of 6,165,057 for November.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. TWICE
  3. NCT
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. IZ*ONE
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. SHINee
  9. Oh My Lady
  10. MAMAMOO
  11. EXO
  12. MOMOLAND
  13. TXT
  14. Weeekly
  15. GFRIEND
  16. ONF
  17. STAYC
  18. BTOB
  19. MONSTA X
  20. LOONA
  21. WJSN
  22. AB6IX
  23. SECRET NUMBER
  24. Crimson Velvet
  25. Lovelyz
  26. aespa
  27. Bling Bling
  28. The Boyz
  29. ITZY
  30. Tremendous Junior

