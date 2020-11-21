November Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing large information collected from October 20 to November 20.

BTS held onto their spot on the high of the checklist this month with a model fame index of 16,858,121, marking a 18.49 % rise of their rating since October.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “BE,” “YouTube,” and “army service,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “comeback,” “consolation,” and “surpass.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.82 % optimistic reactions.

TWICE rose to second place on this month’s rankings after seeing a powerful 161.24 % improve of their model fame index since October. The group’s whole index for the month got here out to six,969,127.

Lastly, NCT maintained their place at third place with a model fame index of 6,165,057 for November.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS TWICE NCT BLACKPINK IZ*ONE SEVENTEEN (G)I-DLE SHINee Oh My Lady MAMAMOO EXO MOMOLAND TXT Weeekly GFRIEND ONF STAYC BTOB MONSTA X LOONA WJSN AB6IX SECRET NUMBER Crimson Velvet Lovelyz aespa Bling Bling The Boyz ITZY Tremendous Junior

Supply (1)