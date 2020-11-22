General News

November Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November 22, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for particular person idols!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 1,453 idols, utilizing huge information collected from October 21 to November 21.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot on the prime of the record this month with a model repute index of 9,463,655. Excessive-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase evaluation included “BE,” “navy service,” and “ARMY,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “charming,” “assured,” and “be collectively.” His positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 81.06 % optimistic reactions.

Kang Daniel rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model repute index of seven,491,445, whereas MAMAMOO’s Hwasa got here in third with a complete index of 6,421,285.

Lastly, BTS’s Jungkook and V rounded out the highest 5 for November at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. Kang Daniel
  3. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s V
  6. HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon
  7. EXO’s Baekhyun
  8. BTS’s Jin
  9. Ong Seong Wu
  10. Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  11. Park Ji Hoon
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. SHINee’s Taemin
  14. BTS’s J-Hope
  15. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  16. TWICE’s Chaeyoung
  17. TWICE’s Jihyo
  18. Purple Velvet’s Seulgi
  19. BTS’ Suga
  20. Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA
  21. GFRIEND’s Eunha
  22. TWICE’s Nayeon
  23. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  24. NU’EST’s Minhyun
  25. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  26. aespa’s Winter
  27. aespa’s Karina
  28. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  29. GFRIEND’s Umji
  30. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.