November Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for particular person idols!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 1,453 idols, utilizing huge information collected from October 21 to November 21.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot on the prime of the record this month with a model repute index of 9,463,655. Excessive-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase evaluation included “BE,” “navy service,” and “ARMY,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “charming,” “assured,” and “be collectively.” His positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 81.06 % optimistic reactions.

Kang Daniel rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model repute index of seven,491,445, whereas MAMAMOO’s Hwasa got here in third with a complete index of 6,421,285.

Lastly, BTS’s Jungkook and V rounded out the highest 5 for November at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS’s Jimin Kang Daniel MAMAMOO’s Hwasa BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s V HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon EXO’s Baekhyun BTS’s Jin Ong Seong Wu Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon Park Ji Hoon BTS’s RM SHINee’s Taemin BTS’s J-Hope ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo TWICE’s Chaeyoung TWICE’s Jihyo Purple Velvet’s Seulgi BTS’ Suga Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA GFRIEND’s Eunha TWICE’s Nayeon Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul NU’EST’s Minhyun BIGBANG’s G-Dragon aespa’s Winter aespa’s Karina TWICE’s Jeongyeon GFRIEND’s Umji BLACKPINK’s Jennie

