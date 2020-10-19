Now Agra’s ‘Roti Wali Amma’ video goes viral, bidding – sales are not happening, the administration removes the shop

Roti Wali Amma Viral Video: Even though ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is very famous in Delhi today, no one knew them till a few days ago. Baba could not even sell all the food he had prepared because people did not come. However, now the fate of Baba has changed. But the story like ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is not the only one in our country. Such people are present everywhere who are working hard to pass their daily life but they are not getting the results of it. Also Read – IPL 2020: Virat Kohli started dancing in the middle of the field, the hearts stopped beating, watch the tremendous video

One such story is that of 'Roti Wali Amma', who feeds people on the roadside in Agra and makes a living. These Amma are upset these days. Amma lives by filling the stomach of others to fill her stomach. But due to the lockdown due to Corona and then after that people are not alert due to the absence of customers for the last 7 months, their work has been destroyed.

Agra: One octogenarian woman in Agra, Bhagvan Devi, popular as 'roti wali amma' is selling food at Rs. 20 near St. John College to earn livelihood; She says, "I have been doing this for over 15 years. But, possibly hardly any sale these days. " pic.twitter.com/WIJEWW5Hoo – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2020

Amma with roti is named Bhagwan Devi and her husband has passed away. The most sad thing is that both his sons do not keep Amma with them. Recently, the video of Agri’s ‘Roti Wali Amma’ has also gone viral. But it did not have much effect. Amma feeds people a dal, vegetable, rice and roti for 20 rupees. Amma has been feeding bread for the last 14-15 years. Earlier, laborers and rickshaws used to come to eat bread. But now do not come. Due to the epidemic, the number of customers has reduced greatly.

Even more sad is that the administration removes Amma from there. In such a situation, they do not even have a permanent shop. Amma says that no one is supporting them. Where do they go in such a situation?