Now all the necessary information including live location, PNR status of the train will be found on WhatsApp itself

Train Live Location PNR Status On Whatsapp: To eliminate the problem of waiting list in Indian Railways trains, Mumbai based startup Railofy has launched a new feature on Thursday. This feature will make all the information about the travel of Rear Time PNR Status and the journey of the train available to the traveler on WhatsApp.

For the convenience of railway passengers, the company will also provide information such as total time taken for the journey and search of PNR and train delay information, station alerts. To enjoy the new feature of Railofy, the user only has to enter his 10 digit PNR number, WhatsApp number 9881193322. After this, you will get many types of information, including live station alerts, on WhatsApp.

Till now passengers had to use different website for every information of the train, but in the new feature of Railofy, you will get all the information related to the train at one place. With the help of this service, users will be able to get information about every regular update including PNR status on WhatsApp.

When the same train was lying, the passengers reached the station comfortably. Information about this will also be given. You will also get information about the same upcoming station. According to Railofy, about 60 lakh passengers search the information of IRCTC train station on google every month. But there is no answer there.

In such a situation, the new feature of Railofy can prove to be very useful. It was launched in September 2020. Other travel options on the same route are also made available from the startup by the train ticket price. This not only saves the time of the user, but also facilitates travel.