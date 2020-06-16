Now Amber Heard’s Lawyer And Team Have Quit The Lawsuit Against Johnny Depp

The final thing we discovered in regards to the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was that Depp’s crew was searching for to find out whether or not Amber Heard had really allotted to donate all the cash to charity from the proceeds of her divorce from Johnny Depp, as she beforehand mentioned she did. It was reported prior that Heard had donated between $1 and $5 million to the Kids’s Hospital in Los Angeles in 2017 together with a number of different charities as a part of a private vow to donate her $7 million divorce settlement.