now, at a minimum price on Amazon Prime Day

Our smartphone is becoming more and more like a portable game console, given the large number of mobile titles that we find in the Android and iOS app stores. But the thing does not end there, and we can also enjoy PC video games from our phone through cloud services such as Game Pass.

Without a doubt, the best gaming experience is to add controls to the device itself, since the physical buttons are much more comfortable than the virtual ones on the screen. Well, if we are Prime members or have activated the 30 free days that Amazon offers us for new registrations, Now we can take the best-selling smartphone controller at a knockdown price.

It is, of course, the well-known Razer Kishi, which has just reached its historical minimum price on the occasion of Amazon’s Prime Day 2022: it is on sale for only 47.49 euros in said store, compared to more than 70 euros that it has been costing lately. A discount to not let escape and take home a gadget with which we will turn our smartphone into a portable console that little has to envy to authentic game consoles.





The Razer Kishi is available in two variants, one for Android and one for iOS, this being the first of the two. And using it is as simple as attaching it to our phone and connecting it through its USB type C port, with which we achieve a minimum latency and a great understanding between the phone and the controller.

So, all of a sudden, we have a good handful of buttons to the left and right of our smartphone, crossheads and joysticks included, bringing the experience of playing on these devices closer to that of a traditional console. And as we say, in combination with cloud gaming services like Microsoft’s Game Pass, it seems like a great way to play demanding PC titles wherever we are.

