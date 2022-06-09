Now available the 3 free PS Plus games for June to enjoy on PlayStation 5 and PS4

God of War is the big draw of the month for a service that will be renamed PS Plus Essential on June 23.

Today is the first Tuesday in June, and this on PS Plus means taking a look at PS5 and PS4 and starting to enjoy up to three proposals at no additional cost. There are three really interesting releases, of which it is worth playing at least one game, which will also be responsible for welcoming PS Plus Essential on June 23, the name by which the most basic level of PS will be known. Plus.

But until then, these are the three unlockable PlayStation Plus games for June, highlighting above all the name of God of War, more in a month where the public is hoping to know the release date of its continuation. As always, users will be able to download these three video games for a month, until the 4th of july. After this time, at least two titles will arrive at the service.

God of War (29.99 euros in store) does not need much presentation. Although it has been available for years for PS5 users with the PlayStation Plus Collection, now PS4 users can also get this adventure and be Kratos, who after leaving behind his revenge against the gods of Olympus now leaves for Nordic lands in company of his son Atreus. Along the way, all kinds of challenges and beasts await.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (69.99 euros in store) is an ideal proposal for all those manganime fans, bringing together heroes and villains of this IP in a video game with exciting 4v4 team combat. Lead your team and fight online to prove who is the best ninja in a proposal that a few weeks ago celebrated that it had already managed to capture the attention of at least 10 million players.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (49.99 euros in store) is the third and last proposal available with PS Plus, and as its name suggests, it is a brawler with all the great stars of Paramount’s children’s animation channel, and that includes Bob Sponge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Monsters, The Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, etc. Laughs and slaps are guaranteed in this title.

More sober: PS Plus, PS Plus Essential y PlayStation Plus.