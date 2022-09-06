Now available to reserve SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 in Spain and Europe, although it sells out quickly

The miniaturization will include titles from SEGA and third-party companies, both Mega Drive and Mega CD.

Update 06/09/2022:

Currently, Mega Drive Mini 2 is out of stock on Amazon in Spain, and soon after in France. In the absence of knowing if they replenish stock in any way, there are units left in territories such as Germany.

original news:

October is approaching and, with it, the launch of SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe. The miniaturization that the company has prepared will be available in our territory from October 27, 2022although in the last few hours reservations have been opened for those who do not want to be left without them.

Hurry because stock flies and while there may be multiple batches at different stores, miniature consoles often suffer from a strong speculation months after its release date.

In addition to the opening of reservations, SEGA has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will have a total of 64 classic video games, some from the Mega Drive itself and others from the Mega CD, with several previously unreleased titles and new ports. We leave you the official list shared by the company below.

Mega Drive Mini 2 Games

After Burner II



Alien Soldier



Atomic Runner



Bonanza Bros.



ClayFighter



Crusader of Centy



Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf



Earthworm Jim 2



Ecco the Dolphin



Ecco: The Tides of Time



Elemental Master



Fatal Fury 2



Final Fight CD



Gain Ground



Golden Axe II



Granada



Hellfire



Duke two



Midnight Resistance



NIGHT STRIKER



Night Trap



OutRun



OutRunners



Phantasy Star II



Populous



RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-



Ranger-X



Roasts



Robo Aleste



ROLLING THUNDER 2



Sewer Shark



Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi



Shining Force CD



Shining Force II



Shining in the Darkness



SILPHEED



Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island



Sonic The Hedgehog CD



SPLATTERHOUSE 2



Streets of Rage 3



Super Hang-On



SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS



THE NINJAWARRIORS



The Ooze



The Revenge of Shinobi



Thunder Force IV



ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron



Truxton



VectorMan 2



Viewpoint



Virtua Racing



Warsong



Yumemi Mystery Mansion



bonus games

Devi & Pius



Fantasy Zone



Space Harrier II



Spatter



Star Mobile



Super Locomotive



VS Puyo Puyo SUN



