Now available to reserve SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 in Spain and Europe, although it sells out quickly

The miniaturization will include titles from SEGA and third-party companies, both Mega Drive and Mega CD.
Update 06/09/2022:
Currently, Mega Drive Mini 2 is out of stock on Amazon in Spain, and soon after in France. In the absence of knowing if they replenish stock in any way, there are units left in territories such as Germany.
original news:
October is approaching and, with it, the launch of SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe. The miniaturization that the company has prepared will be available in our territory from October 27, 2022although in the last few hours reservations have been opened for those who do not want to be left without them.
Hurry because stock flies and while there may be multiple batches at different stores, miniature consoles often suffer from a strong speculation months after its release date.
In addition to the opening of reservations, SEGA has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will have a total of 64 classic video games, some from the Mega Drive itself and others from the Mega CD, with several previously unreleased titles and new ports. We leave you the official list shared by the company below.
Mega Drive Mini 2 Games
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Final Fight CD
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Duke two
- Midnight Resistance
- NIGHT STRIKER
- Night Trap
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
- Ranger-X
- Roasts
- Robo Aleste
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Sewer Shark
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force CD
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- SILPHEED
- Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
- THE NINJAWARRIORS
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Thunder Force IV
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Yumemi Mystery Mansion
bonus games
- Devi & Pius
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo SUN
