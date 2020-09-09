Now BMC told Kangana Ranaut – you are exempt from the ‘Home isolation’ rule, because …

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Municipality (BMC) has exempted actress Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day Home Isolation rule. People coming from outside the state have to live in separate houses according to the rules. Kangana is currently in discussion for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) and the illegal construction at her residence by BMC. Also Read – Delhi: Corona wreaks havoc, will there be lockdown again, know the answer of the government

She reached Mumbai from Himachal on Wednesday. A senior BMC official said that Ranaut had submitted an online application seeking exemption from the Home Isolation rule as she has come here for a brief visit. "She will be staying here for less than a week so she is exempted from the short-term visitor category," the official said. According to BMC officials, Ranaut will leave Mumbai on September 14.

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut has become very angry after the sabotage case. He used extremely strong words for Uddhav Thackeray and warned that the time would change. Kangna and Shiv Sena are currently stumped. The Central Government has given Y category protection to Kangana.