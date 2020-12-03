Now Britain’s Sikh leaders came out in support of farmers agitating in India, said- be diagnosed soon

London: British Sikh opposition politicians have raised their voice in support of the Farmers Protest in India against the new farm laws and have called for a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. India has termed the remarks of foreign leaders on farmers’ protests as undesirable as it relates to the internal affairs of a democratic country. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Jam on NH-24, farmers sitting on the middle road, people getting hard

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Tuesday, "We have seen some misinformed comments related to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when the subject relates to the internal affairs of a democratic country. "

In a brief message, the ministry further said, "Diplomatic negotiations should not be misrepresented for political purposes." In Britain, many opposition MPs are speaking on the subject on social media and Labor MP Virendra Sharma has called for a solution as soon as possible. Lord Indrajit Singh raised this issue in the House of Lords on Monday.