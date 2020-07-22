Now Channing Tatum, Or ‘Potato Head’, Has Come Up In Johnny Depp’s Court Case

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, the 2 by no means starred in a movie collectively. In the meantime, James Franco had beforehand been introduced into the courtroom case after Johnny Depp alleged Amber Heard had referred to as the actor “creepy” and “rapey.” So, there was plenty of speak of different actors in Hollywood on this case, with the last word aim being for the courtroom to listen to arguments concerning whether or not or not The Solar’s characterization of Johnny Depp as a “spouse beater” was correct.