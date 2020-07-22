Now Channing Tatum, Or ‘Potato Head’, Has Come Up In Johnny Depp’s Court Case

Depart a Remark
The celeb attain of the Johnny Depp libel courtroom case has been fairly massive in scope. Amber Heard was all the time going to be concerned, after all, because the case hinged on whether or not or not The Solar was being correct when it referred to as Depp a “spouse beater” following his marriage to the actress. Nevertheless, the courtroom case has additionally at the least talked about well-known names resembling Winona Ryder, James Franco, Paul Bettany, Vanessa Paradis, and now Channing Tatum and even Leonardo DiCaprio, aka “potato head” and “pumpkin head.”
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard has claimed the actor was jealous of the male co-stars in Heard’s profession. The actress alleges that Depp accused her of affairs with “every of my co-stars,” which is a protracted record together with Eddie Redmayne, Kevin Costner, Jim Sturgess, Leonardo DiCaprio and, after all, Channing Tatum, whom Amber Heard starred in Magic Mike XXL with in 2015.
He would taunt me about it — particularly when he was drunk or excessive — and had derogatory nicknames for each one in every of my male co-stars he thought of a sexual menace. For instance, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and Jim ‘Turd’ Sturgess.
In the assertion [via Page Six], the actress additionally accused Depp of being “very jealous.” The feedback about Tatum and Sturgess would match the timeline if correct. Amber Heard starred in Magic Mike XXL in 2015, the identical yr the “hostage” state of affairs she has described in Australia allegedly occurred.
Jim Sturgess was her co-star in London Fields, the long-delayed film that finally noticed the sunshine of day in 2018, however had initially been anticipated to hit theaters in 2015 earlier than authorized points sophisticated mattters. Billy Bob Thornton, Amber Heard’s different co-star in that film, had already been talked about within the allegations associated to Johnny Depp’s finger-severing incident. (Depp positively severed his finger, however tales about why and the way differ.)
As for Leonardo DiCaprio, the 2 by no means starred in a movie collectively. In the meantime, James Franco had beforehand been introduced into the courtroom case after Johnny Depp alleged Amber Heard had referred to as the actor “creepy” and “rapey.” So, there was plenty of speak of different actors in Hollywood on this case, with the last word aim being for the courtroom to listen to arguments concerning whether or not or not The Solar’s characterization of Johnny Depp as a “spouse beater” was correct.
This isn’t the one courtroom case Johnny Depp is concerned in proper now. The actor can be suing Amber Heard in the USA in a separate case about her popping out to speak about her abuser in public. That case has had an impression on The Solar libel case after textual content messages have been divulged within the U.S. case however not the U.Okay. case. It’s all been very sophisticated, however we’ll hold you up to date as this explicit story continues to play out.
