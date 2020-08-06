Now Congress is doing ‘purification’ in Madhya Pradesh, Ganges water will be distributed in these areas

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has started a purification drive with the assembly by-elections to be held sometime later. Ganga water will be distributed door-to-door in the areas where the by-elections are held in this campaign. By-elections are to be held in 27 assembly constituencies in the state. Of these, 25 are those areas from where the Congress MLAs were elected in the 2018 assembly elections, but they have switched sides and joined BJP. The Congress started a purification drive in these areas from Bhopal on Thursday. State Congress President Kamal Nath started the campaign. Also Read – Why the Ministry of Defense removed Chinese ‘infiltration’ report from the website, the government told the real situation: Congress

This campaign is being led by Archana Jaiswal, coordinator of the State Congress Mahila Morcha Cell. He said that half a liter of Ganga water bottle will be handed to the people for purification in all the 27 assembly constituencies with by-elections. Himanshu Yadav has been made the convenor of the Ganga water distribution campaign. Along with this, the Congress Ward will also run the Samagra Seva Abhiyan. Also Read – BJP leaders praise Manoj Sinha for making LG of Jammu and Kashmir, said this

State vice-president (organization) of the party, Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, says that the MLAs who change the party have cheated the public, so the purification drive is being carried out. On this campaign of Congress, Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said that Congress should purify its conscience in Ganges water purification in the assembly areas for the by-election. Sometimes the question of Shriram’s existence, sometimes on the army and sometimes on the Election Commission, purification of the sin of coming to power by lying to the people and forgetting all the promises is also necessary. Also Read – Rajasthan: High Court notice to Speaker of Assembly on merger of BSP MLAs into Congress