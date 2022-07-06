now, discounted in the PcComponentes PcDays

With each new generation of graphics cards, the current GTX or RTX xx60 is usually by far the most successful GPU of that generation. First it was the GTX 1060, then the GTX 1660, then the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super, and now the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti that offer better value for money in the current mid-range. The same thing happens in the field of laptops, and many manufacturers opt for it for their equipment. And now we can get hold of this HP with RTX 3060 for less than 1,000 euros at the PcComponentes PcDays.

HP Victus 16-e0101ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1″

On offer for just 979 euros, this HP Victus becomes one of the cheapest teams to mount an RTX 3060 on the market. Previously it has been costing around 1,300 euros, but now, With just over 300 euros discount, it reaches its minimum price in PcComponentes and is more interesting than ever. But at the moment there are just over 100 units left in stock, and due to its great value for money it is expected that it will fly in the next few hours, so we should not think about it too much if we do not want to run out of it.





We are talking about the HP Victus 16-e0101ns. A fairly complete gaming team that stands out for its sober and elegant design, its full backlit keyboard, its large number of ports and connectionsits slightly larger screen than usual in gaming laptops and, above all, in this case, for offering us unquestionable performance that allows us to play everything at 1080p in ultra quality and high FPS rates.

This is thanks to its excellent graphics card, the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 from NVIDIA, which with its 6 GB of VRAM and its dedicated RT cores opens the doors of ray tracing and DLSS. Which is accompanied by a penultimate generation AMD Ryzen processor, the 7 5800H, as well as 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of RAM, a fairly balanced combination. All this, in addition, together with a 16.1-inch screen with 1080p resolution and 144 Hz.