Now Disney Is Being Dragged Into Criminal Minds’ Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Go away a Remark
Regardless of lasting for 15 seasons as one among CBS’ most acknowledged crime dramas, Criminal Minds‘ ultimate handful of seasons have been stricken by behind-the-scenes controversies and adjustments inside the forged and crew. Maybe essentially the most significant issue was former director of pictures Greg St. Johns, who was fired from Criminal Minds in 2018 after going through a number of sexual harassment allegations and complaints about office bullying and impolite conduct. Now, two years later, Disney is among the large firms going through a lawsuit from the California Division of Honest Employment and Housing.
The lawsuit, which was filed final week and may be seen right here, is concentrating on Disney, ABC Studios, and CBS Studios for discrimination and for allegedly permitting Greg St. Johns to conduct in on-set conduct for 14 years that included sexual harassment, varied types of skilled discrimination and retaliation. The studios above have been listed because the defendants, together with a handful of Criminal Minds‘ govt producers, together with later-years showrunner Erica Messer, Glenn Kershaw, Breen Frazier and Harry Convey. Stacey Beneville, one of many present’s unit manufacturing managers, can also be recognized as a defendant.
After days of silence, a spokesperson for ABC Studios launched a press release concerning the lawsuit’s accusations, based on Deadline. Learn it under.
The Firm works laborious to keep up a piece surroundings free from discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. On this occasion the Firm took corrective motion. We cooperated with the Division of Honest Employment and Housing throughout its investigation, and we remorse that we have been unable to succeed in an affordable decision with the Division. We now intend to defend the asserted claims vigorously.
As of the time of this writing, CBS Studios nonetheless has but to make any sort of response concerning the lawsuit.
As detrimental as Greg St. Johns’ alleged conduct was in a vacuum, California’s Division of Honest Employment and Housing is spotlighting simply how lengthy the previous D.P. was allegedly allowed to proceed partaking in such misconduct. St. Johns labored on Criminal Minds for 14 seasons, regardless of earlier complaints reportedly having been made up to now. He was solely fired in 2018 as soon as the general public was made conscious of the state of affairs, prompted by complaints made public by a number of former staff (one among which later sued ABC and CBS’ studios) who alleged they have been harassed and/or unfairly terminated by St. Johns.
The lawsuit claims that amongst different illegal actions, Greg St. Johns touched male staff’ genitals and anuses, and likewise kissed and caressed crew members’ necks, shoulders and ears, allegedly all inside full view of govt producers, different crew members and/or members of the administration group. The lawsuit additionally calls St. Johns out for “tyrant” and abusive conduct, saying that those that accepted his conduct with out complaints have been handled with favor versus those that resisted in opposition to or spoke up about his conduct.
To that finish, the lawsuit claims that higher-up executives ignored the complaints and didn’t take crucial motion with a purpose to stop Greg St. Johns’ conduct. What’s extra, it is alleged that greater than a dozen totally different male crew members have been fired from Criminal Minds after complaining to employers, all on the request of St. Johns.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates on the Criminal Minds lawsuit in opposition to Greg St. Johns. Whereas ready to listen to extra, take a look at what the showrunner advised us concerning the sequence finale’s unseen cameos, and hold present with every part hitting CBS and past with our 2020 Summer time TV premiere schedule.
Add Comment