Now Disney Is Being Dragged Into Criminal Minds’ Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

As detrimental as Greg St. Johns’ alleged conduct was in a vacuum, California’s Division of Honest Employment and Housing is spotlighting simply how lengthy the previous D.P. was allegedly allowed to proceed partaking in such misconduct. St. Johns labored on Criminal Minds for 14 seasons, regardless of earlier complaints reportedly having been made up to now. He was solely fired in 2018 as soon as the general public was made conscious of the state of affairs, prompted by complaints made public by a number of former staff (one among which later sued ABC and CBS’ studios) who alleged they have been harassed and/or unfairly terminated by St. Johns.