Now Disneyland Resort Is Dealing With Break-Ins During Closure

I had no particular plans to go to Disneyland Resort anytime quickly, however now that I can not do this, there’s nowhere else I might relatively be. Precisely how rapidly folks will come speeding again when the park ultimately reopens is unclear, however being closed apparently hasn’t been in a position to hold all people away, as an 18-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for breaking into Disney California Journey. Nevertheless, it would not seem this particular person was a critical theme park fan who simply wanted to go to the happiest place on earth. As a substitute, it was simply anyone trying to steal valuables whereas the park was shutdown.