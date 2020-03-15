Now Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice Has Shut Down Production

View this put up on Instagram

We’re urgent pause on our @netflix manufacturing of RED NOTICE efficient this Monday for the subsequent two weeks. It’s my privilege to talk eye to eye with our complete crew to assist in giving a bit of readability and steering, as crucial factor proper now could be for us to get everybody dwelling to their involved households. Gotta defend our infants, spouses, family members and aged. We’ll proceed to observe and assess this example intently to make the very best selections for our households first after which our companies. We’re a resilient nation who finally, will at all times rise to the event to be accountable and work collectively to beat no matter hardship lies in entrance of us. Our nation will do its job, as the remainder of the world will do theirs. Everybody please keep wholesome, vigilant, secure and let’s defend each other. We’re all on this – collectively. DJ @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @Netflix