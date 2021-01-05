Now farmers will take out tractor march on January 7, said – ‘Seven months, seven rounds of talks, but our’ seven words’ government is not even listening

Kisan Andolan: The protesting farmers associations postponed their tractor march proposed on January 6 for Tuesday, January 7 due to forecast of bad weather. However he said that he will intensify his movement in the coming days. Also Read – Punjab BJP leader meets Prime Minister Modi, says- Maoists have entered the farmers movement

Addressing reporters at the Singhu border, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said that the new laws were issued ‘seven months have passed’ and the government has since held seven rounds of talks with the farmers but has’ seven The words are not even heard which are: ‘We want the return of agricultural laws’. Also Read – Farmers Protest: On the 41st day between cold and rain, the farmers still standing on the border of Delhi, the agitators were seen demonstrating open body.

Significantly, these laws were implemented in September. Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved them as ordinances in June and they were implemented. Farmer leaders said that thousands of farmers will take out tractor marches for Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 7 from all the demonstration sites in Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border). Yadav said that after the possibility of bad weather on Wednesday, it has been decided to postpone March. Also Read – Indian Railways / IRCTC Latest Update: All these trains are canceled till January 6, check the list

For the last three days it has been raining intermittently in Delhi and surrounding areas. Farmers’ unions said that the movement against all three agricultural laws will be intensified in the coming days.

Farmer leader Joginder Nain said on January 26 about another tractor march proposed for Delhi, “We will send 10 tractor trolleys from every village in Haryana. We request people that at least one person comes from every house and a total of 11 women from one village. “

The Haryana Police on Sunday left teargas shells on a group of farmers at Masani Barrage in Rewari district to prevent them from heading towards Delhi. The farmers first crossed the police blockers placed near Bhudla Sangwari village and then started heading towards Delhi in the evening.

Rajasthan farmer leader Ranjit Singh Raju said, “Two groups of protesters had come to Rewari district. One on 31 December and the other on 3 January. The police stopped us on January 3, five kilometers before Dharuhera. They left many teargas shells on us. “

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and many other parts of the country have been demonstrating on many borders of Delhi since 28 November, demanding withdrawal of the three agricultural laws of the Center.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordinated Committee (AIKSSC) leader Avik Saha while communicating via Facebook on Tuesday said that the government has claimed that 50 percent of the farmers’ demands have been accepted, but withdrawal of agricultural laws from day one Demand is on top.

He said, “The government has not put up any document or shared it with farmer organizations that make it clear that the government has agreed and how to implement it.”

The seventh round of talks between the protesting farmers and the three union ministers ended on Monday. Farmers groups persisted on their demand for withdrawal of all three laws, while the government reiterated many benefits of the new law.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he hopes that a solution will be found in the upcoming meeting on January 8, but the clap rings with both hands.

(input language)