Now flavors will be found, onions become cheaper before festival, know what is the rate of mandi

new Delhi: The country has been facing onion inflation for the last few days. But now onion prices have started falling. On Monday, onion in Lasal village mandi was Rs 6191 per quintal. On Tuesday, the price has come down to Rs 53,000 per quintal. It is a sense of high quality onion. At the same time, the price of onion of slightly poor quality is running 4100 and 1500 rupees per minute in the market. Let us know that recently, onion was imported by the government to control the price of onion.

In the first batch, 7000 tonnes of onions were imported, even after which the prices of onions did not fall, after which the Government of India approved Nafed to import 23000 tonnes of onions. The main reason for the fall in onion prices is being told the arrival of new onion crops in the market. The imported consignment of onion from the foreign markets was left by the government in the Indian market and the onion of the farmers was rotting ahead of time due to rain, due to which the farmers are not getting good onion prices.

Talking about the price of potato, there is a slight softening in the prices of potatoes. After October 20, the potato which was selling 70 rupees per kg. Now its price has come down to 45-50 rupees per kg. But for now, control of onion prices could not be achieved. Now only after the arrival of new crop or imported onion in Indian markets, there will be a decrease in onion prices. At the same time, the government claims that before the festival of Deepawali, onion prices will be controlled and cheaper onion will be available to the people.