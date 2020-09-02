Now Hindi is also the official language of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved these 5 languages

new Delhi: The official language of Jammu and Kashmir will now also be Hindi. It has been stamped in the Central Government Cabinet meeting. Jammu and Kashmir will have five official languages. Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English have been recognized. The central government says that this decision has been taken in view of the demand of the people. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Not for buying land … Only the native certificate will be required for the job

The Union Cabinet has today passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages ​​Bill 2020. There are five languages ​​among them. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that people were constantly demanding this bill, after which this decision has been taken. The bill has passed.

Union Cabinet has approved the introduction in Parliament the Jammu & Kashmir Official Languages ​​Bill 2020 in which 5 languages ​​Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi & English will be official languages. This has been done based on public demand: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/bKcU8FoNFC – ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Let us know that Jammu Kashmir is going through many changes. There have been many changes since the removal of Article 370. In Jammu and Kashmir, the army and police are also constantly involved in the elimination of terrorism.