Now home delivery of street food will be a pilot project with Swiggy of Ministry of Urban Development

New Delhi: During the lockdown, if people missed the golgappas, khum ki chaatas and mouth watering street food found on the nooks of the city. Soon people in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore and Varanasi will now be able to enjoy these delicacies at home by ordering them online.

For this, the Urban Development Ministry has joined hands with online food delivery company Swiggy. It has been started as a pilot project in these five cities, where 250 street food vendors have been connected to the platform of the company. If successful, the project will be implemented in more cities of the country.

The ministry official said in a statement that this step taken under the Prime Minister Street Vendor Self-Reliant Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme will help the Khomchas to reach thousands of online customers and grow their business. The official said that for this, the ministry will coordinate by involving the Municipal Corporation, Food Safety and Safety Authority of India (FSSAI), Swiggy and GST officials to meet the mandatory requirements for this initiative.

Sanjay Kumar, joint secretary of the ministry and Rahul Bohra, chief finance officer of Swiggy, signed a memorandum of understanding for this through a webinar. According to the statement, the corporation commissioners of Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore and Varanasi also joined through video conferencing.

