Now horses will get rid of corona, ICMR gets clinical trial approval, know

Corona Virus: Now humans can get rid of horse corona virus. Yes, you understand. The Drug Controller General of India has allowed the first phase of testing of the potential treatment of Kovid-19 on horse derived antibodies antisera treatment in humans. Officials of the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR) said on Tuesday that the 'antisera has been developed by injecting inactive SARS COV-2 (Virus) into horses.

'Antisera has been developed by ICMR with a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company. ICMR Director General Dr Balaram Bhargava said in a press conference on Tuesday, "Together with Biological E. Ltd., we have developed an 'antisera of horses and we have just got permission to conduct clinical trials."

The antisera has not yet been tested on humans in relation to safety and efficacy. 'Antisera is a type of blood serum that has a high amount of antibodies capable of fighting a particular germ and to fight any particular infection. It is given to humans through injections to immediately increase immunity. "

ICMR had earlier said, “ICMR and Biological E Limited, Hyderabad have developed highly purified antisera for vaccines and treatment of Kovid-19. This study involving antisera was published on the ‘Research Square’ before it was published.